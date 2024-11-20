4 teenagers charged in violent carjacking in Brampton

A Peel Regional Police cruiser
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. PRP

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 20, 2024 12:44 pm.

Four teenagers, two males and two females, have been charged in connection with a violent carjacking in Brampton.

Peel police allege on Nov. 17, a victim was lured to meet one of the suspects in a parking lot near Goreway Drive and Queen Street East.

Shortly after the meeting, two other suspects allegedly attacked the victim from behind. Police say he was choked and punched multiple times and was knocked unconscious.

When he came to, the victim noted that his phone, wallet and vehicle had been stolen. He was transported to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

The suspects allegedly traveled in the stolen car, picking up a fourth suspect along the way, until police located the vehicle near Kennedy Road and Twistleton Street in Caledon.

A high-risk vehicle stop was executed and all four suspects were arrested. Police say that they seized the allegedly stolen items and recovered the vehicle.

A 13-year-old female from Kitchener was charged with possession of stolen property while a 14-year-old from London was charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.

A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Brampton were charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of stolen property.

One of the the youths arrested was on a form of judicial release, and a second was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

This investigation is still ongoing and Peel police say they anticipate more charges could be laid.

Top Stories

Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it
Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it

Homeowners Paul and Christina Wrabko live in a well-maintained bungalow in Markham’s Thornhill area, near Yonge Street and the 407. It’s an area they love to call home. “It's peaceful, quiet,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says
Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says

The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy says their families have been barred from attending an upcoming parole hearing for notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo. In...

53m ago

Brampton council unanimously passes motion to ban protests near places of worship
Brampton council unanimously passes motion to ban protests near places of worship

Brampton's city council unanimously voted to pass a motion proposed by the mayor to ban demonstrations outside places of worship following a series of violent protests earlier this month. Council met...

updated

2h ago

14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected
14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected

Two months after Josclyn Johnson's 18-month-old daughter started daycare, the centre announced it was leaving the national $10-a-day program, which has left Johnson considering a line of credit to pay...

7h ago

