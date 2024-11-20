4 teenagers charged in violent carjacking in Brampton

Four teenagers, two males and two females, have been charged in connection with a violent carjacking in Brampton.

Peel police allege on Nov. 17, a victim was lured to meet one of the suspects in a parking lot near Goreway Drive and Queen Street East.

Shortly after the meeting, two other suspects allegedly attacked the victim from behind. Police say he was choked and punched multiple times and was knocked unconscious.

When he came to, the victim noted that his phone, wallet and vehicle had been stolen. He was transported to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

The suspects allegedly traveled in the stolen car, picking up a fourth suspect along the way, until police located the vehicle near Kennedy Road and Twistleton Street in Caledon.

A high-risk vehicle stop was executed and all four suspects were arrested. Police say that they seized the allegedly stolen items and recovered the vehicle.

A 13-year-old female from Kitchener was charged with possession of stolen property while a 14-year-old from London was charged with robbery and possession of stolen property.

A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Brampton were charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with intent and possession of stolen property.

One of the the youths arrested was on a form of judicial release, and a second was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

This investigation is still ongoing and Peel police say they anticipate more charges could be laid.