‘Absolutely outrageous’: Family calls for improved school bus safety following daughter’s death

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

By Catalina Gillies

Posted November 20, 2024 7:51 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 7:52 pm.

The family and friends of a young woman struck and killed by a school bus in The Beaches neighbourhood last month are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA. They are demanding answers on why improved safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

According to police 22-year-old Rachel Turner was walking west along Kingston Road on October 9 when she was struck around 4 p.m. in the crosswalk by a school bus which was making a left turn onto Kingswood Road. She was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition and died of her injuries three days later.

Turner is one of three people who have been struck and killed by a school bus in the GTA in the last five months. Her family is now calling on all levels of government to step up and enhance school bus safety. 

“We just don’t want Rachel to be a statistic,” said Rachel’s father Leon Turner.

“Rachel had a great bright future ahead of her. She was compassionate, talented, very intelligent, and creative. And now we’re never going to see her full potential reached.”

“This isn’t us to stand up here, this is our daughter. My daughter would stand up if it had happened in this community. She’d be the first one to look into it and say this doesn’t make sense,” added Rachel’s mother Susan Turner.

Mike Smitiuch, who is representing the family, says a federal task force investigating school bus safety was completed in 2019 and 2020. Both reports recommended a suite of safety improvements but years later he says those many of those recommendations have not been implemented. 

“Some of the recommendations included having sensors on buses just like we have on cars, having cameras on buses so they can see what’s around them and having automated breaking systems as well. None of these measures that were recommended have been implemented,” he said.

Smitiuch added they are also calling on the government to make stricter changes to the requirements to become a school bus driver. In Ontario you only have to be 21 years old to drive a school bus and part of the training can be done online.

“The other shocking part that we were all shocked and very surprised to learn is you can have up to six demerit points and drive a school bus which is absolutely outrageous.”

To honour of Rachel’s memory, her family has set up The Rachel Turner Legacy Fund on gofundme to help provide resources and needed support, including crisis counselling, to young people. The fund has surpassed its goal and raised more than $153,000 to date.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

50m ago

Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it
Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it

Homeowners Paul and Christina Wrabko live in a well-maintained bungalow in Markham’s Thornhill area, near Yonge Street and the 407. It’s an area they love to call home. “It's peaceful, quiet,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities
Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities

The Canada Post strike couldn't have come at a worse time for Canadian charities as a number of key fundraising drives are being put on hold. About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union...

2h ago

City of Toronto to spend $5.6M to install side guards on city trucks
City of Toronto to spend $5.6M to install side guards on city trucks

The Mayor of Toronto is pledging to spend millions of dollars installing side guards on city-owned trucks as a way to protect pedestrians and cyclists. The push for side guards gained momentum in...

1h ago

Top Stories

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

50m ago

Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it
Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it

Homeowners Paul and Christina Wrabko live in a well-maintained bungalow in Markham’s Thornhill area, near Yonge Street and the 407. It’s an area they love to call home. “It's peaceful, quiet,...

Speakers Corner

3h ago

Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities
Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities

The Canada Post strike couldn't have come at a worse time for Canadian charities as a number of key fundraising drives are being put on hold. About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union...

2h ago

City of Toronto to spend $5.6M to install side guards on city trucks
City of Toronto to spend $5.6M to install side guards on city trucks

The Mayor of Toronto is pledging to spend millions of dollars installing side guards on city-owned trucks as a way to protect pedestrians and cyclists. The push for side guards gained momentum in...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

4h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

8h ago

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

5h ago

2:18
Brampton council hold final debate on bylaw banning protests near places of worship
Brampton council hold final debate on bylaw banning protests near places of worship

Brampton city council is set to vote on a proposed bylaw banning demonstrations outside places of worship. The council will meet on Wednesday for its final debate on a motion from Mayor Patrick Brown.

4h ago

1:45
Walking 60km down the length of Yonge St. In one day
Walking 60km down the length of Yonge St. In one day

Toronto man has walked through the entire 60km stretch of Yonge Street, all in one day. Audra Brown speaks with a man who walked the walk about his journey across the city. 

23h ago

More Videos