Bomb cyclone batters B.C. with hurricane-force winds, cutting roads and power

A duck flies off the Stanley Park seawall while heavy rain falls as the downtown Vancouver skyline is seen across the water, on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 5:18 am.

VANCOUVER — Hurricane-force winds of up to 159 km/h have slammed into parts of the British Columbia Coast as a massive storm swirling off Vancouver Island severed highways and cut power to about 225,000 people.

Winds from the bomb cyclone weather system were expected to reach 120 km/h on the central and north coast, although remote Sartine Island, off the northern tip of Vancouver Island was battered by the most powerful gusts, equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane.

Winds exceeding 100 km/h were recorded in multiple areas late Tuesday, with gusts approaching 80 km/h at Vancouver’s airport.

BC Hydro says most of the blacked-out customers were on Vancouver Island, but there were also dozens of outages across Metro Vancouver and the Sunshine Coast.

The Transportation Ministry says multiple highways on Vancouver Island have been closed because of downed power lines, fallen trees and debris, with more closures expected as the storm moves through.

A bomb cyclone is caused by rapidly dropping atmospheric pressure at the centre of a weather system.

Environment Canada says the storm is parked about 400 kilometres west of Vancouver Island and will remain offshore, with the winds hitting B.C.’s coastal areas not expected to weaken until later today.

BC Ferries cancelled numerous sailings Tuesday between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, and warned that trips could be affected through today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an armed robbery on Highway 410 in Brampton. Officers say that just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the victim's vehicle was struck from behind by a red car while...

1h ago

14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected
14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected

Two months after Josclyn Johnson's 18-month-old daughter started daycare, the centre announced it was leaving the national $10-a-day program, which has left Johnson considering a line of credit to pay...

2h ago

Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home. Peel police believe Parmbir...

11h ago

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

13h ago

