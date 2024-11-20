Brampton council to hold final debate on bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship

Brampton city council is set to vote on a proposed bylaw banning demonstrations outside places of worship. The council will meet on Wednesday for its final debate on a motion from Mayor Patrick Brown.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 20, 2024 7:52 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 8:22 am.

Brampton’s city council is set to vote on a proposed bylaw from the city’s mayor banning demonstrations outside places of worship following a series of violent protests earlier this month.

Council will meet on Wednesday for its final debate on a motion from Mayor Patrick Brown, asking the city’s legal and enforcement staff to work with Peel Regional Police, faith groups, and other levels of government to create a new bylaw that prohibits protests at places of worship while also balancing the importance of freedom of expression.

Officers were called to a large demonstration outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir on The Gore Road on Sunday, Nov. 3. Videos circulating on social media appear to show demonstrators holding banners in support of a separate Sikh country called Khalistan clashing with others, including some holding India’s national flag.

The clashes came as Hindus celebrated the Diwali holiday amid mounting tensions between Canada and India.

The videos appear to show fist fights and people striking each other with poles in what seems to be the grounds surrounding the temple. Five people have been charged to date, with additional arrests anticipated. Police later released body-cam footage of an officer at the protest, defending the response.

Related:

In the days following the violent protests, Brampton’s city council passed Mayor Brown’s motion to end similar demonstrations. The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) issued a letter to the mayor and council opposing the bylaw.

“As currently drafted, the proposed bylaw is likely to chill free speech and lawful, peaceful protests,” said Anaïs Bussieres McNicoll, Director of the Fundamental Freedoms Program at the CCLA.

“This bylaw uses vague and open-ended definitions that leave it to police officers to make subjective and unpredictable determinations. Any person guilty of an offence under the proposed bylaw is subject to a maximum fine of $100,000 — which is irrational and disproportionate.”

McNicoll adds that civic space is “where people come together to exercise their rights to associate, assemble and express themselves peacefully.”

“This space is the bedrock of any open and democratic society. We urge the Brampton City Council to refrain from shrinking our civic space unduly and unfairly.”

Brampton’s city council will gather at 9:30 a.m. to debate the motion.

