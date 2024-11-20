Canadians favour government intervention in Canada Post, port labour disputes: poll

Canada Post
A Canada Post mail carrier delivers flyers on their route in Montreal on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — A new poll suggests Canadians are supportive of government intervention in the labour disputes at ports and at Canada Post.

Polling firm Leger found 63 per cent of respondents to a new survey were in favour of the Liberal government’s move to step in and ask the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order a resumption of port operations and move negotiations into binding arbitration. Nineteen per cent were opposed, and another 19 per cent said they didn’t know.

Just over half of respondents, 57 per cent, said they would be in favour of the government doing the same in the ongoing Canada Post strike. Twenty-one per cent were opposed, and 22 per cent said they didn’t know.

About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have been on strike since Friday, shutting down operations and halting deliveries. The federal government has appointed its top mediator to help reach a new agreement.

On Friday, Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon ruled out early intervention in that strike.

Earlier in the week, MacKinnon intervened to end the dispute at Canada’s ports. Port workers in B.C. and Montreal were locked out, freezing cargo container movements from two of the country’s busiest ports.

Leger polled 1,529 people from Nov. 15 to 17. The poll does not have a margin of error because online polls aren’t considered truly random samples.

Fifty-one per cent of respondents said port operations should be classified as essential services and not allowed to stop, while 32 per cent said port workers should be allowed to strike to improve working conditions.

The unions representing the Montreal and B.C. port workers have pledged to challenge the minister’s intervention in court.

Canadians were more familiar with the strike at Canada Post than the lockout at the ports, with 86 per cent saying they had heard that postal workers could walk off the job, compared to 67 per cent who were familiar with the port dispute.

Sixty-one per cent of those who took the poll said they were worried about potential disruptions to their mail service due to a postal strike, and 57 per cent said they were concerned about possible delays over the holiday season.

Around the same number, 56 per cent, said they were supportive of the demands being made by Canada Post workers, while 29 per cent were opposed.

The union is asking for a cumulative wage hike of 24 per cent over four years, while Canada Post has offered an 11.5 per cent increase. Other issues include job security, benefits and contract work for parcel delivery on weekends.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an armed robbery on Highway 410 in Brampton. Officers say that just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the victim's vehicle was struck from behind by a red car while...

1h ago

14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected
14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected

Two months after Josclyn Johnson's 18-month-old daughter started daycare, the centre announced it was leaving the national $10-a-day program, which has left Johnson considering a line of credit to pay...

2h ago

Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home. Peel police believe Parmbir...

11h ago

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

13h ago

Top Stories

OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton
OPP investigating armed robbery on Hwy. 410 in Brampton

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating an armed robbery on Highway 410 in Brampton. Officers say that just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the victim's vehicle was struck from behind by a red car while...

1h ago

14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected
14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected

Two months after Josclyn Johnson's 18-month-old daughter started daycare, the centre announced it was leaving the national $10-a-day program, which has left Johnson considering a line of credit to pay...

2h ago

Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity look for support for victim

Friends of 29-year-old Parmbir continue to search for answers while pleading to the community for support after he was struck by a hail of bullets outside a Brampton home. Peel police believe Parmbir...

11h ago

Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?
Is your vehicle on the new Top 10 list of most stolen in Canada?

Toyota Highlander owners beware -- your vehicle is a hot commodity in the eyes of thieves. The Highlander topped Équité Association's annual list of Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Canada for 2023,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
Vandals chop down Toronto's most infamous speed camera
Vandals chop down Toronto's most infamous speed camera

Rhianne Campbell speaks with local advocates who say it comes just days after the city approved a complete redesign of Parkside drive.

12h ago

2:57
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles

A new list reveals Canada's most stolen vehicle models. Plus, inflation is on the rise, and Skip the Dishes reveals the most-ordered food in Canada. Fil Martino has the day's top business stories.

13h ago

2:26
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim

Friends of a Brampton man who was shot multiple times earlier this month are searching for answers and appealing for the community’s help, as Peel police investigate the shooting that may be a case of mistaken identity. Afua Baah reports.

13h ago

2:03
Driving tips to steer safely through winter
Driving tips to steer safely through winter

The CAA and police say now's the time to prepare your vehicle for winter. Caryn Ceolin with driving tips to help you steer safely through slip and slide season.

17h ago

0:39
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station
NASA warns of 'potentially catastrophic' leak on International Space Station

NASA is warning of a potentially catastrophic leak on the International Space Station. Russian officials disagree, claiming that the leak has been adequately fixed.

17h ago

More Videos