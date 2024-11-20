Pope approves new papal funeral rites to simplify ritual, allow for burial outside the Vatican

Pope Francis waves as he leaves after his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Nov.20, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted November 20, 2024 8:53 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 9:02 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has revised the funeral rites that will be used when he dies, simplifying the rituals to emphasize his role as a mere bishop and allowing for burial outside the Vatican in keeping with his wishes.

The Vatican newspaper L’Osservatore Romano on Wednesday published details of the updated liturgical book, which Francis approved April 29 and which replaces the previous edition that was last published in 2000.

Francis turns 88 in December and, despite some health and mobility problems, appears in fine form. On Wednesday, he presided over a spirited general audience that featured children who spontaneously rushed the stage.

While popes often tinker with the rules regulating the conclave that will elect their successor, a revision of the papal funeral rites became necessary after Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31, 2022.

The Vatican had to work out a funeral for the first retired pope in 600 years, and a few months later Francis revealed he was working with the Vatican’s master of liturgical ceremonies, Monsignor Diego Ravelli, to overhaul the papal funeral rites to simplify them.

In that 2023 interview with Mexican Televisa broadcaster N+, Francis also revealed that he had decided he would be buried in Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome, not in the grottoes underneath St. Peter’s Basilica where most popes are buried.

Ravelli told L’Osservatore Romano that the new reform simplifies the funeral rites, including eliminating the requirement that the pope be placed on an elevated bier in St. Peter’s Basilica for public viewing. Rather, he will be on view in a simple coffin, and the burial no longer requires the traditional three coffins of cyprus, lead and oak.

The simplification, Ravelli told the newspaper, is meant “to emphasize even more that the Roman Pontiff’s funeral is that of a shepherd and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful man of this world.”

Since his 2013 election, Francis has eschewed the pomp often associated with the papacy to emphasize his role as the bishop of Rome and a servant of the “church of the poor.” The Argentine Jesuit lives in the Vatican hotel, not the Apostolic Palace, and travels in small Fords or Fiats, not fancy SUVs.

His desire to be buried at Santa Maria Maggiore reflects his veneration of an icon of the Virgin Mary that is located there, the Salus populi Romani (Salvation of the people of Rome).

After every trip, Francis goes to the basilica to pray before the Byzantine-style painting that features an image of Mary, draped in a blue robe, holding the infant Jesus who in turn holds a jeweled golden book.

“It’s my great devotion,” Francis told N+ in revealing his future burial plans. “The place is already prepared.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press



Top Stories

14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected
14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected

Two months after Josclyn Johnson's 18-month-old daughter started daycare, the centre announced it was leaving the national $10-a-day program, which has left Johnson considering a line of credit to pay...

5h ago

Majority of Canadians admit to speeding, driving over the limit: poll
Majority of Canadians admit to speeding, driving over the limit: poll

It appears Canadian drivers have no issue putting the pedal to the metal. New public opinion research from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) revealed some fascinating statistics regarding fast...

37m ago

Brampton council to hold final debate on bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship
Brampton council to hold final debate on bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship

Brampton's city council is set to vote on a proposed bylaw from the city's mayor banning demonstrations outside places of worship following a series of violent protests earlier this month. Council will...

2h ago

Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says
Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says

The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy says their families have been barred from attending an upcoming parole hearing for notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo. In...

2h ago

