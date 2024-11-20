Trump nominates former congressman Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has picked a former Michigan congressman as his upcoming administration’s ambassador to Canada.

Trump said in a statement that Pete Hoekstra would help him “once again put America first.”

Hoekstra thanked Trump on social media platform X, saying he was honoured for the opportunity.

He must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Hoekstra served as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term as president.

The current U.S. envoy to Canada, David Cohen, has held the post since 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press