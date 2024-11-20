Trump nominates former congressman Pete Hoekstra as ambassador to Canada

Michigan Republican Party Chairperson Pete Hoekstra gives a thumbs up during a watch party on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Suburban Showplace Collection in Novi, Mich. U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has picked a former Michigan congressman as his upcoming administration's ambassador to Canada.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2024 9:22 pm.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 9:35 pm.

WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has picked a former Michigan congressman as his upcoming administration’s ambassador to Canada.

Trump said in a statement that Pete Hoekstra would help him “once again put America first.”

Hoekstra thanked Trump on social media platform X, saying he was honoured for the opportunity.

He must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Hoekstra served as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands during Trump’s first term as president.

The current U.S. envoy to Canada, David Cohen, has held the post since 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

2h ago

Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it
Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it

Homeowners Paul and Christina Wrabko live in a well-maintained bungalow in Markham’s Thornhill area, near Yonge Street and the 407. It’s an area they love to call home. “It's peaceful, quiet,...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

'Absolutely outrageous': Family calls for improved school bus safety following daughter's death
'Absolutely outrageous': Family calls for improved school bus safety following daughter's death

The family and friends of a young woman struck and killed by a school bus in The Beaches neighbourhood last month are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA. They...

47m ago

Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities
Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities

The Canada Post strike couldn't have come at a worse time for Canadian charities as a number of key fundraising drives are being put on hold. About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union...

4h ago

Top Stories

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

2h ago

Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it
Couple’s home was listed as an Airbnb rental. Only problem: They didn’t list it

Homeowners Paul and Christina Wrabko live in a well-maintained bungalow in Markham’s Thornhill area, near Yonge Street and the 407. It’s an area they love to call home. “It's peaceful, quiet,...

Speakers Corner

5h ago

'Absolutely outrageous': Family calls for improved school bus safety following daughter's death
'Absolutely outrageous': Family calls for improved school bus safety following daughter's death

The family and friends of a young woman struck and killed by a school bus in The Beaches neighbourhood last month are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA. They...

47m ago

Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities
Canada Post strike jeopardizing fundraising drives for charities

The Canada Post strike couldn't have come at a worse time for Canadian charities as a number of key fundraising drives are being put on hold. About 55,000 employees represented by the Canadian Union...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

3h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

6h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

10h ago

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

7h ago

2:18
Brampton council hold final debate on bylaw banning protests near places of worship
Brampton council hold final debate on bylaw banning protests near places of worship

Brampton city council is set to vote on a proposed bylaw banning demonstrations outside places of worship. The council will meet on Wednesday for its final debate on a motion from Mayor Patrick Brown.

6h ago

More Videos