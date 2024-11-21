Joly says next U.S. ambassador Hoekstra will help advance ‘shared priorities’

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is welcoming president-elect Donald Trump's pick for the next U.S. ambassador in Ottawa. Pete Hoekstra appears at a Donald Trump presidential campaign event in Freeland, Mich., May 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Paul Sancya

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2024 9:39 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 10:02 am.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly is welcoming president-elect Donald Trump’s pick for the next U.S. ambassador in Ottawa.

Joly posted on social media that the Canadian government looks forward to working with Pete Hoekstra to strengthen bilateral ties and advance shared priorities between the two nations.

Trump announced on Wednesday that Hoekstra, a former member of Congress for Michigan, will be his next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Joly is currently in Washington, D.C. meeting with U.S. senators from both parties to talk trade and security.

Hoekstra will still have to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, but his early nomination is being taken as a good sign among former diplomats.

In his first term as president, Trump tapped Hoekstra to serve as U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2024.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and his son is in police custody following an alleged stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding
Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding

A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night. The City of Toronto's main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that...

1h ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

5h ago

'I am going to fund the police': Bonnie Crombie to pledge in Thursday speech
'I am going to fund the police': Bonnie Crombie to pledge in Thursday speech

680 NewsRadio has learned that Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will pledge to fund the police in a speech on Thursday to the Police Association of Ontario (PAO). Crombie also takes aim at Premier...

1h ago

Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and his son is in police custody following an alleged stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding
Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding

A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night. The City of Toronto's main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that...

1h ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

5h ago

'I am going to fund the police': Bonnie Crombie to pledge in Thursday speech
'I am going to fund the police': Bonnie Crombie to pledge in Thursday speech

680 NewsRadio has learned that Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will pledge to fund the police in a speech on Thursday to the Police Association of Ontario (PAO). Crombie also takes aim at Premier...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

2:21
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

17h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

19h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

23h ago

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

20h ago

More Videos