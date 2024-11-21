‘I am going to fund the police’: Bonnie Crombie to pledge in Thursday speech

Bonnie Crombie
Newly-elected leader Bonnie Crombie stands with Ontario Liberal caucus members as she talks to the media at the Queens Park Legislature in Toronto on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Richard Southern

Posted November 21, 2024 9:45 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 9:57 am.

680 NewsRadio has learned that Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie will pledge to fund the police in a speech on Thursday to the Police Association of Ontario (PAO).

Crombie also takes aim at Premier Doug Ford’s record on violent crime in the address, which appears to try to frame her as a law and order candidate. 

“I am going to fund the police. We need to fund our police,” Crombie’s speech is expected to read.

The provincial Liberal leader is making her stance clear on an issue with which Premier Ford has targeted other politicians.

In the lead-up to the last Toronto mayoral race in March 2023, Premier Ford said, “They’re sitting councillors who voted to defund the police. The people who voted for defunding the police don’t vote for them, simple as that. We can’t have anarchy in our cities.”

Crombie also uses her speech to go after Ford’s record on crime.

Related:

“We know people worry that bail conditions are too weak and our courts are too backed up to keep criminals off our streets. These failures may not have started with the current Conservative government. But they have become much, much worse because of this government’s indifference and neglect.”

Premier Ford and his ministers have repeatedly called on the federal government to make bail-related changes, including eliminating bail for certain offences and implementing a “three-strike rule” for repeat offenders.

“Premier Ford is quick to point a finger and blame others,” says Crombie. “But the reality is that on his watch, violent crime is the worst it’s been in nearly two decades.

“We need to keep violent, repeat offenders off our streets by advocating for stricter bail reform,” she adds.

Conservative strategists were quick to criticize the Crombie speech.

“All of this is on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, not Doug Ford; Bonnie Crombie should know that,” says Laryssa Waler, founder of Henley Strategies.

“She should be more focused on asking her Federal Liberal cousins for real action to keep our communities safe.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and his son is in police custody following an alleged stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding
Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding

A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night. The City of Toronto's main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that...

1h ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

5h ago

Liberals to offer GST break on toys, restaurant meals but need help to pass it
Liberals to offer GST break on toys, restaurant meals but need help to pass it

The federal Liberals are seeking to temporarily take the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas. A senior government official who was not authorized to speak publicly about...

2h ago

Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and his son is in police custody following an alleged stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding
Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto's Parkside Drive after flooding

A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night. The City of Toronto's main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that...

1h ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

5h ago

Liberals to offer GST break on toys, restaurant meals but need help to pass it
Liberals to offer GST break on toys, restaurant meals but need help to pass it

The federal Liberals are seeking to temporarily take the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas. A senior government official who was not authorized to speak publicly about...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

2:21
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

17h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

19h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

22h ago

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

20h ago

More Videos