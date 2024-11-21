Large sinkhole shuts down Toronto’s Parkside Drive after flooding

A sinkhole is seen on Parkside Drive on Nov. 22, 2024, following flooding
A sinkhole is seen on Parkside Drive on Nov. 22, 2024, following flooding. (CityNews)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 21, 2024 8:34 am.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 8:43 am.

A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night.

The City of Toronto’s main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that southbound Parkside Drive at High Park Boulevard was blocked due to flooding concerns.

On Thursday morning, photos showed a sinkhole that had formed on a portion of the road, with multiple cracks visible on the pavement.

No injuries were reported.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were on scene on Thursday. Parkside Drive will remain closed in both directions at High Park until further notice.

Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole following heavy rainfall that resulted in flooding on Wednesday night. Photo: Toronto/Reddit.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and the victim's son is in police custody following a stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

2h ago

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

13h ago

Taylor Swift to kick off final three Toronto shows as Eras Tour heads toward finale
Taylor Swift to kick off final three Toronto shows as Eras Tour heads toward finale

TORONTO — Taylor Swift is throwing another party in Toronto as her celebrated Eras Tour heads into its final three nights in the city. The pop superstar will pack the Rogers Centre full of Swifties tonight,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police
Son arrested after fatally stabbing father at Scarborough home: police

A man is dead, and the victim's son is in police custody following a stabbing at a home in Scarborough. Toronto Paramedic Services tells CityNews that EMS was called to a residence on Whitley Castle...

updated

1h ago

Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood
Toronto's Liberty Village residents spark concerns over 'aggressive' coyotes in neighbourhood

Residents of Toronto's Liberty Village are speaking out about a recent increase in encounters with aggressive coyotes. Bianca Tedesco tells CityNews that a coyote lunged at and grabbed her dog, London,...

2h ago

4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen
4-month old baby dies of injuries after being reported missing near Eglinton and Allen

A four-month-old baby is dead after being reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called to a Toronto Community Housing building on Roselawn...

13h ago

Taylor Swift to kick off final three Toronto shows as Eras Tour heads toward finale
Taylor Swift to kick off final three Toronto shows as Eras Tour heads toward finale

TORONTO — Taylor Swift is throwing another party in Toronto as her celebrated Eras Tour heads into its final three nights in the city. The pop superstar will pack the Rogers Centre full of Swifties tonight,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:21
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

15h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

17h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

20h ago

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

18h ago

More Videos