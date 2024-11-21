A section of Parkside Drive in Toronto was forced to close due to a sinkhole resulting from flooding on Wednesday night.

The City of Toronto’s main roads account for X tweeted just after 9 p.m. that southbound Parkside Drive at High Park Boulevard was blocked due to flooding concerns.

On Thursday morning, photos showed a sinkhole that had formed on a portion of the road, with multiple cracks visible on the pavement.

No injuries were reported.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were on scene on Thursday. Parkside Drive will remain closed in both directions at High Park until further notice.