CRTC consulting on potential internet, cellphone account changes

Canada’s telecoms regulator says it’s looking for feedback on how to give consumers more control over their internet and cellphone services.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says the three consultations will run until Jan. 9, seeking feedback on potential changes around notifications, fees and self-serve options.

For fees, the CRTC says it is considering preventing providers from charging customers when their cancel or change plans, making it easier for Canadians to switch.

On notifications, it’s looking into measures to ensure people know when their plans or discounts are about to end to avoid bill shocks.

The CRTC is also exploring potential self-serve options for when customers need to change or cancel their plans to make those actions easier.

It says it also soon plans to launch more consultations, including on making it easier to compare plans when shopping for internet services.