‘Immoral depravity’: Two men convicted in case of frozen migrant family in Manitoba

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (left to right), son Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel, wife and mother Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel and daughter Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel are shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Amritbhai Vakil **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2024 12:17 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2024 3:03 pm.

A jury has found two men guilty on human smuggling charges in a case where a family from India froze to death in Manitoba while trying to walk across the Canada-U.S. border.

Steve Shand and Harshkumar Patel were each convicted Friday on all four counts they faced related to bringing unauthorized people into the U.S., transporting them and profiting from it.

“This trial exposed the unthinkable cruelty of human smuggling and of those criminal organizations that value profit and greed over humanity,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

“To earn a few thousand dollars, these traffickers put men, women and children in extraordinary peril … a father, mother and two children froze to death in sub-zero temperatures on the Minnesota-Canadian border.

“The words ‘immoral depravity’ are the best that I have to describe the conduct that led to this terrible, terrible result.”

Possible sentencing dates were suggested for March.

The prosecution had argued Shand and Patel were part of an international smuggling ring that brought people from India to Canada on student visas, then sent them on foot across the border to the U.S.

They were accused of carrying out smuggling trips between Manitoba and Minnesota on several occasions in December 2021 and January 2022.

Patel was alleged to have organized the logistics and paid Shand for picking up the migrants on the U.S. side in rented vehicles, then driving them to the Chicago area.

Shand was arrested while driving a van on a remote road just south of the border on Jan. 19, 2022, when the temperature was below -20 C and strong winds made it feel even colder. There were also two adult migrants in the van and several others on foot nearby.

A U.S. border patrol agent testified that when he opened a backpack from the group and found a diaper, his heart sank because he knew there were others missing.

Hours later, the frozen bodies of Jagdish Patel, 39; his wife Vaishaliben Patel, 37; their 11-year-old daughter, Vihangi; and their three-year-old son, Dharmik, were found in a field in Manitoba just metres from the border. The boy’s body was cradled in his father’s arms.

The family who died were not related to the accused.

The trial, which began Monday in Fergus Falls, Minn., saw records of dozens of calls and texts between phones allegedly belonging to Shand, Patel and others.

The texts discussed the prices for carrying people, rental vehicles, the dangerous cold and specific locations in a remote section of the border.

The jury also saw flight and car rental records that showed Shand travelling from his home in Florida to the border in Minnesota.

One migrant who survived the Jan. 19, 2022 crossing testified that he flew from India to Toronto on a student visa and was flown to Vancouver, back to Toronto, then driven to Winnipeg.

From there, he said he and other Indian nationals were driven to an area in Manitoba near the border and told to walk in a straight line in the dark, cold night to a van in the U.S.

Shand’s lawyers said he was simply a taxi driver, who was offered money by Patel to pick people up in different locations and was unaware he was doing anything wrong until the day of his arrest.

Harshkumar Patel’s lawyers said their client was misidentified. Patel was only arrested earlier this year, and his lawyers said that, unlike Shand, there is no evidence he was near the border.

Patel’s lawyers also said the prosecution was wrong to allege a contact named Dirty Harry in Shand’s phone, with whom the messages and phone calls were shared, was Patel. The prosecution provided evidence that the number used by Dirty Harry had previously been used by Patel on a government document.

One of Patel’s lawyers, Thomas Leinenweber, said outside court that he was disappointed by the verdict.

“It was a very tragic case, and he’ll be looking at his options,” he said.

RCMP have not made any arrests in the case in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

24m ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family's death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

2h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

1h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

3h ago

