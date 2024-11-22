Maple Leaf Foods launches defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread and Grupo Bimbo

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has launched a defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and its parent company Grupo Bimbo.Maple Leafs Foods Inc. logo is shown in a handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2024 9:55 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2024 10:10 am.

TORONTO — Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has launched a defamation lawsuit against Canada Bread Co. Ltd. and its parent company Grupo Bimbo.

The lawsuit follows allegations by Canada Bread made against Maple Leaf.

Canada Bread has accused Maple Leaf of using it as a “shield” to avoid liability in the alleged bread price-fixing scheme that’s the subject of two class-action lawsuits and an ongoing Competition Bureau investigation.

In its lawsuit, Maple Leaf says allegations that the company was aware of or played a role in the alleged conspiracy are unfounded, defamatory and devoid of merit.

Maple Leaf was Canada Bread’s controlling shareholder until it was purchased by Grupo Bimbo in 2014.

Canada Bread did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MFI)

The Canadian Press

