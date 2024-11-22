Matt Gaetz says he won’t return to Congress next year after withdrawing name for attorney general

Matt Gaetz talks before President-elect Donald Trump speaks during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2024 1:36 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2024 2:54 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Rep. Matt Gaetz said Friday that he will not be returning to Congress after withdrawing his name from consideration to be attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump amid growing allegations of sexual misconduct.

“I’m still going to be in the fight, but it’s going to be from a new perch. I do not intend to join the 119th Congress,” Gaetz told conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, adding that he has “some other goals in life that I’m eager to pursue with my wife and my family.”

The announcement comes a day after Gaetz, a Florida Republican, stepped aside from the Cabinet nomination process amid growing fallout from federal and House Ethics investigations that cast doubt on his ability to be confirmed as the nation’s chief federal law enforcement officer. The 42-year-old has vehemently denied the allegations against him.

Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general had stunned many career lawyers inside the Justice Department, but reflected Trump’s desire to place a loyalist in a department he has marked for retribution following the criminal cases against him.

Hours after Gaetz withdrew, Trump nominated Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general, who would come to the job with years of legal work under her belt and that other trait Trump prizes above all: loyalty.

It’s unclear what’s next for Gaetz, who is no longer a member of the House. He surprised colleagues by resigning from Congress the same day that Trump nominated him for attorney general. Some speculated he could still be sworn into office for another two-year term on Jan. 3, given that he had just won reelection earlier this month.

But Gaetz, who has been in state and national politics for 14 years, said he’s done with Congress.

“I think that eight years is probably enough time in the United States Congress,” he said.

Farnoush Amiri, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

24m ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

2h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

1h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

3h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

24m ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

2h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

1h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:38
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan

The Ontario NDP says an 11-page amendment to Bill 212 will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once bike lanes are removed from Toronto city streets.

16h ago

1:32
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau

"We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," Trudeau said. "This is just who we are as Canadians."
6:15
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025 and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring.
0:19
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre

Swift's convoy rolls down the Gardiner Expressway with a police escort on the way back to Rogers Centre for Thursday night's concert.

2:50
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village

Liberty Village residents have been overwhelmed by a string of aggressive coyote encounters and attacks on dogs in recent months, leaving them feeling unsafe to walk in the neighbourhood.

More Videos