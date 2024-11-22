The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York.

In a news release, TPS said Peel Regional Police officers responded to reports of a carjacking on Nov. 1 in the Sandalwood Parkway East and Conestoga Drive area in Brampton.

The victim, who was travelling in a white BMW X6, is alleged to have been cut off by a black sedan. Two suspects, one armed with a handgun, approached and demanded the vehicle. The victim obliged, and the suspects fled in the BMW X6 and the black sedan.

Just before 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, TPS officers responded to an alarm call at a residence in the Bathurst Street and Brooke Avenue area. A group of suspects travelling in the stolen BMW X6 approached the home and used a rock to smash the front glass door.

Police said the glass was reinforced with security film, and the suspects could not enter the residence. They then fled the area in the stolen BMW X6.

Less than an hour later, officers were notified of a break-and-enter in the Bayview Avenue and York Mills area, where five suspects travelling in the stolen BMW X6 attended a residence, forced open the front door and entered the home.

Authorities said the suspects stole various personal items and fled in the stolen car.

Suspects injured in serious crash days later in North York

Officers were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area just before 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

The driver of the stolen white BMW attempted to speed through the intersection and crashed into the TTC bus. Nine people were injured in total. Four were in the stolen BMW at the time of the crash, and two of them suffered life-threatening injuries, including the driver. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

Five people on the TTC bus, including the driver, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The police said a female passenger was ejected from the bus due to the impact of the crash but was not seriously injured.

The Toronto Police Association (TPA) said that two of the four suspects in the stolen BMW were out on bail, including one connected to a violent robbery.

On Tuesday, TPS officers executed multiple search warrants in Toronto, York and Durham. A replica handgun was among the items seized.

Three people were arrested, including 33-year-old Abhira Ponniah of Markham, 19-year-old Khasim Mohammed of Toronto and 31-year-old Anestan Ganeshamoorthy of Pickering.

Ponniah and Mohammed were charged with possession of property obtained by crime over and three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under. Ganeshamoorthy faces several offences, including dangerous operation of a conveyance and break-and-enter commit, among other related charges.

Ponniah will appear in court on Jan. 2, 2025. Mohammed was slated to make his court appearance on Tuesday, while Ganeshamoorthy was expected to answer his court charges on Friday.

TPS said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges are expected.