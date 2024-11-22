Officer kills pet dog mistaken for a coyote in Massachusetts town. The owner says it was unnecessary

This image provided by pet owner Kirk Rumford shows his dog Odin, a husky, which was accidentally shot and killed by an animal control officer on Tuesday Nov. 19, 2024, in Northbridge, Mass. Odin was mistaken for a coyote in an incident that local police are describing as a sad mix-up. (Kirk Rumford via AP)

By Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press

Posted November 22, 2024 4:34 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2024 6:10 pm.

An animal control officer shot and killed a pet dog in a Massachusetts town after mistaking it for a coyote in an incident that has the animal’s owner fuming, but that local police are describing as a sad mix-up.

The shooting happened on Tuesday after police received a call of a report of a coyote in a residential backyard, said Timothy Labrie, chief of police in Northbridge, Massachusetts. The animal control officer went into the woods to look for the coyote and found what they thought was the animal in a threatening position and shot it, he said.

The officer then further examined the animal and saw that it had a flea collar and was a pet dog and not a coyote, Labrie said. Authorities then located the dog’s owner, he said.

The dog’s owner, Kirk Rumford of Northbridge, said the dog was a husky named Odin that was less than a year old. Rumford said he felt non-lethal methods could have been used, and that his dog doesn’t resemble a coyote.

“My dog would have been the most gorgeous coyote ever, on steroids,” Rumford said. “It’s huge compared to that. Look at pictures of what a coyote looks like in Massachusetts and my dog. My dog was beautiful. He looked like a wolf if anything, and there are no wolves in Massachusetts.”

Rumford said he has received an outpouring of support from the community, and he hopes his story will help prevent further encounters between dogs and authorities. He described Odin as “a knucklehead” and a “loveable klutz” who had a loving disposition and loved to play with other dogs.

Labrie said it was reasonable for the animal control officer to mistake the dog for a coyote, and the officer will not be disciplined. Dog owners can prevent these kind of mix-ups by keeping their dogs secure, Labrie said.

“We do have leash laws. At the end of the day if you can keep your fenced-in areas secure, keep an eye on your dog, do whatever methods that you can use to keep your dog in your yard,” Labrie said. “And also if your dog tends to wander in the woods, I would definitely have identifying markers on them.”

The shooting happened as communities around Massachusetts and elsewhere in the country have seen an uptick in interactions between people and coyotes. One town, Nahant, moved to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes after residents said the animals killed pets and posed a dangerous nuisance.

Some scientists have said coyotes in the Eastern states have begun displaying increasingly wolflike traits as they have carved out a position near the top of the food chain. They are also hard to control.

Remington Moll, an assistant professor of natural resources at University of New Hampshire, led a study published in Ecography this month that said it is possible hunting coyotes doesn’t decrease their abundance, and can actually play a role in increasing it.

“Intensive coyote removal can obviously reduce populations in the short-term, but removal can also result in younger coyote populations with higher reproduction and immigration rates,” Moll said in a statement.

Northbridge, a town of about 16,000 people about 43 miles west of Boston, has had its share of interactions between people and coyotes, Labrie said. The animal control officer who shot the dog was a veteran officer who has had many encounters with coyotes over the years, Labrie said.

“We’ve definitely seen a little bit of an uptick in coyote calls,” Labrie said. “What’s causing it, I don’t know.”

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press



Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

2h ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

4h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

6h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

3h ago

