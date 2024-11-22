81-year-old woman dead after dog attack at northern Ontario home: OPP

Police say an 81-year-old woman is dead after a dog attack at her northern Ontario home. An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is shown in Beckwith, Ont., Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby.

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2024 11:23 am.

An 81-year-old woman has died after a dog attack at her northern Ontario home, police said Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers responded on Monday to a residence in Bonfield, near North Bay, after a 911 call reported a person had been fatally injured in a dog attack. 

Const. Kyler Brouwer said three dogs that also reportedly lived in the home were involved in the attack.

He said the 81-year-old, who investigators believe was alone at the time of the attack, died at the home. 

“Calls of this nature are exceedingly rare,” said Cont. Brouwer, a media relations officer, in an interview Friday. 

“The dogs did belong in the residence with the victim. But we don’t have any information right now as to why this happened.” 

Police said no foul play is suspected, and no charges are being pursued. 

Brouwer said the dogs have been quarantined with a local animal welfare agency, in what he described as a routine step after an attack. 

