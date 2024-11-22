Police identify victim of fatal Scarborough stabbing; son charged with murder

Scarborough homicide
Toronto paramedics tell CityNews they were called to a residence at Whitley Castle Crescent near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 22, 2024 9:55 pm.

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Scarborough on Wednesday, allegedly by his son.

In an update on Friday night, police said the victim is Kulathungham Mathisoody, 66, of Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Whitley Castle Crescent near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday where they located Mathisoody with stab wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested at the residence. Police later revealed that the suspect is the victim’s son.

Elanko Mathisoody, 32, of Toronto, is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

6h ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

9h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

10h ago

Trudeau attends Taylor Swift concert in Toronto with family
Trudeau attends Taylor Swift concert in Toronto with family

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is firmly in his Swiftie era. Trudeau attended the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on Friday, the Eras Tour's second-last night in the city. Press secretary Jenna...

10m ago

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

6h ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

9h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

10h ago

Trudeau attends Taylor Swift concert in Toronto with family
Trudeau attends Taylor Swift concert in Toronto with family

TORONTO — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is firmly in his Swiftie era. Trudeau attended the Taylor Swift concert in Toronto on Friday, the Eras Tour's second-last night in the city. Press secretary Jenna...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
New data reveals Taylor Swift's first 3 Toronto shows boost downtown spending by 57%
New data reveals Taylor Swift's first 3 Toronto shows boost downtown spending by 57%

Night 4 of six sold-out shows has wrapped up for Toronto's version of the Eras Tour. As Jazan Grewal reports, new data reveals that the first three shows fuelled downtown spending by 57 per cent.

14h ago

1:38
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan

The Ontario NDP says an 11-page amendment to Bill 212 will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once bike lanes are removed from Toronto city streets.

23h ago

2:29
Passport problems popping up during Canada Post strike
Passport problems popping up during Canada Post strike

Service Canada says they're prepared to help those in a pinch but some travellers are falling into cracks. David Zura explains.

1:32
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau

"We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," Trudeau said. "This is just who we are as Canadians."
6:15
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025 and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring.
More Videos