Police identify victim of fatal Scarborough stabbing; son charged with murder

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Scarborough on Wednesday, allegedly by his son.

In an update on Friday night, police said the victim is Kulathungham Mathisoody, 66, of Toronto.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Whitley Castle Crescent near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday where they located Mathisoody with stab wounds.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was arrested at the residence. Police later revealed that the suspect is the victim’s son.

Elanko Mathisoody, 32, of Toronto, is facing a charge of first-degree murder.