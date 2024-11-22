Henry Wolfond is about to become Canada’s latest space tourist.

The Toronto man will be one of six paying passengers aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket’s ninth crewed flight, which will blast off from a spaceport in West Texas on Friday.

Wolfond, the chairman and CEO of Toronto’s Bayshore Capital, said he is bringing a message of peace into orbit, as well as Taylor Swift bracelets that his granddaughter made and wore to one of Swift’s Toronto shows last week.

“They let you bring a bag of items up into space with you that will be certified as having been into space when you get back,” explains Wolfond.

“My six-year-old granddaughter was lucky enough to go to the Taylor Swift concert last week and was absolutely thrilled with that, and thrilled that theses bracelets that she wore will be going to space with me.”

For our full interview with him, including why he wants to go into orbit and what he’s paying for it, check out today’s Big Story podcast:

