Toronto police seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation

A suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation. Toronto Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 22, 2024 6:53 pm.

Toronto Police investigators are trying to identify a suspect in an incident from last summer that they believe was hate-motivated.

Officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Dufferin Avenue area on Monday, July 22, for reports of a person with a knife.

Investigators say the victims were approached by a man they didn’t know, and he began directing anti-South Asian slurs at them before pulling out a knife and threatening them.

The victims left the area and were able to flag down an officer, but the suspect escaped.

Police say the suspect is believed to be involved in two other similar incidents.

He’s described as five foot nine to five foot ten with a medium build, goatee and facial hair.

He was wearing was wearing a navy-blue and black top, navy blue shorts and a navy blue baseball cap.

A suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation. Toronto Police.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

4h ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

7h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

8h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

6h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police
3 suspects in GTA carjacking also involved in TTC bus crash in North York: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says three people arrested in a series of home invasions and a carjacking are connected to a crash this week that involved the stolen vehicle and a TTC bus in North York. In...

4h ago

2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death
2 men convicted of charges related to human smuggling after scheme led to an Indian family’s death

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Two men have been convicted by a Minnesota jury of charges related to human smuggling for participating in a scheme that led to the deaths of an Indian family who froze while...

7h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

8h ago

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
New data reveals Taylor Swift's first 3 Toronto shows boost downtown spending by 57%
New data reveals Taylor Swift's first 3 Toronto shows boost downtown spending by 57%

Night 4 of six sold-out shows has wrapped up for Toronto's version of the Eras Tour. As Jazan Grewal reports, new data reveals that the first three shows fuelled downtown spending by 57 per cent.

12h ago

1:38
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan

The Ontario NDP says an 11-page amendment to Bill 212 will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once bike lanes are removed from Toronto city streets.

21h ago

2:29
Passport problems popping up during Canada Post strike
Passport problems popping up during Canada Post strike

Service Canada says they're prepared to help those in a pinch but some travellers are falling into cracks. David Zura explains.

1:32
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau

"We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," Trudeau said. "This is just who we are as Canadians."
6:15
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025 and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring.
More Videos