Toronto police seek suspect in hate-motivated assault investigation

Toronto Police investigators are trying to identify a suspect in an incident from last summer that they believe was hate-motivated.

Officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Dufferin Avenue area on Monday, July 22, for reports of a person with a knife.

Investigators say the victims were approached by a man they didn’t know, and he began directing anti-South Asian slurs at them before pulling out a knife and threatening them.

The victims left the area and were able to flag down an officer, but the suspect escaped.

Police say the suspect is believed to be involved in two other similar incidents.

He’s described as five foot nine to five foot ten with a medium build, goatee and facial hair.

He was wearing was wearing a navy-blue and black top, navy blue shorts and a navy blue baseball cap.

A suspect in a hate-motivated assault investigation. Toronto Police.

“This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence,” police said.