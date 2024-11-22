Woman accused in drowning of girl at Alberta lake had been under house arrest

Crown prosecutors in Alberta say the woman accused in the drowning death of a young girl last month was not supposed to leave her home. The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Posted November 22, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated November 22, 2024 6:16 am.

STONY PLAIN, Alta. — A bail hearing has heard that a woman accused in the drowning death of a five-year-old girl in an Alberta lake didn’t know the child and was supposed to be under house arrest.

Mary Quinn, 35, is charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life after the girl was found dead last month at Wabamun Lake, west of Edmonton.

Justice Rosanna Saccomani called the circumstances of the case “absolutely shocking.” She said she would deliver a decision on bail next week.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on identifying the child but not on details from Wednesday’s hearing in provincial court in Stony Plain, Alta.

Prosecutor John Schmidt told the hearing that Quinn was under house arrest as part of a conditional sentencing order for pushing her way into a stranger’s home, armed with a gardening tool, while intoxicated.

He said Quinn didn’t get permission from her bail supervisor to go to the lake on Oct. 13.

Schmidt said Quinn and the child didn’t know each other, and the accused didn’t get permission from the child’s family to take her out on the lake in a canoe.

Neither wore a life-jacket, said Schmidt.

He said the girl’s father began searching the lake when he realized she was missing, as did three fishermen in a motorboat.

When the fishermen found the canoe at the far end of Moonlight Bay, they saw a woman inside with one of her arms in the water and she appeared to be holding something, said Schmidt.

He said someone on the shore flew a drone over the canoe.

“He also saw, with the video feed of the drone, the accused holding what he believed was the young girl under the water,” said Schmidt.

The prosecutor said the girl’s father, in another boat, then approached Quinn and asked where his daughter was. The woman said she didn’t know.

The father saw a small foot poking out from under the canoe, Schmidt said.

He said the father jumped into the water, causing Quinn to fall in. The father pulled the child’s body into the boat and performed CPR.

The fishermen took the father and girl back to shore, where paramedics took over, said Schmidt. The girl was later declared dead.

Quinn told different stories to bystanders about what happened, said Schmidt.

The woman said the girl had leaned over the side of the canoe and fell in the water, and she said the girl went to chase a duck and the boat flipped, the prosecutor said.

At the time, RCMP said they were called to the lake for a capsized canoe. They said a child and a woman were pulled from the water.

Shortly after, Mounties said the canoe didn’t capsize and the drowning was being investigated as a criminal matter. Quinn was later arrested.

Defence lawyer Jason Leung told court the circumstances of the drowning are unknown and there are reasons why the child could have gone overboard.

“The child goes after a duck, the canoe rocks, the child falls into the water (and) finds herself caught on something,” Leung said.

He said his client doesn’t know how to swim and could have been in shock.

The Crown argued Quinn should not be released.

Schmidt said it’s not believed that Quinn deliberately planned the child’s death, but her actions afterward show she was trying to hide her involvement.

He said the girl would still be alive if the accused had obeyed her house arrest or if she had called for help when the child fell into the water.

The judge said if the girl had fallen into the water, it’s bizarre the accused didn’t seek help from the fishermen who approached her.

“It would be expected, if the child is in the water and you can’t see the child … you wouldn’t have your hands in the water,” Saccomani said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2024.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

8h ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has suffered critical injuries following a shooting in North York. Police were called to the Sunnycrest and Rockford roads area around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night for reports of gunshots. When...

8h ago

Meta fights CRTC, refuses to publicly release info on news blocking measures
Meta fights CRTC, refuses to publicly release info on news blocking measures

OTTAWA — Meta is refusing to publicly disclose information that could determine whether it is subject to the Online News Act despite blocking news from its platforms. It has declined to follow CRTC...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade and One-of-a-Kind show
Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade and One-of-a-Kind show

A busy weekend ahead with something for everyone in Toronto. Taylor Swift will play her final two shows this weekend and Santa Claus is back in town. For those who want to get a jump on Christmas shopping,...

25m ago

Top Stories

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

8h ago

Man critically injured in North York shooting
Man critically injured in North York shooting

A man has suffered critical injuries following a shooting in North York. Police were called to the Sunnycrest and Rockford roads area around 8:30 p.m. Thursday night for reports of gunshots. When...

8h ago

Meta fights CRTC, refuses to publicly release info on news blocking measures
Meta fights CRTC, refuses to publicly release info on news blocking measures

OTTAWA — Meta is refusing to publicly disclose information that could determine whether it is subject to the Online News Act despite blocking news from its platforms. It has declined to follow CRTC...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade and One-of-a-Kind show
Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade and One-of-a-Kind show

A busy weekend ahead with something for everyone in Toronto. Taylor Swift will play her final two shows this weekend and Santa Claus is back in town. For those who want to get a jump on Christmas shopping,...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

1:32
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau

"We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," Trudeau said. "This is just who we are as Canadians."

15h ago

6:15
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025 and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring.

15h ago

0:19
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre

Swift's convoy rolls down the Gardiner Expressway with a police escort on the way back to Rogers Centre for Thursday night's concert.

16h ago

2:50
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village
Aggressive coyotes reported in Liberty Village

Liberty Village residents have been overwhelmed by a string of aggressive coyote encounters and attacks on dogs in recent months, leaving them feeling unsafe to walk in the neighbourhood.

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.
More Videos