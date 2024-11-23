7 teens, including 13-year-old, charged in violent home invasion in Vaughan

A York Regional Police cruiser
A York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 23, 2024 4:46 pm.

Last Updated November 23, 2024 4:50 pm.

Seven teens, including a 13-year-old, are facing more than 40 charges in connection with a violent home invasion in Vaughan on Friday night.

Police in York Region say officers were called to a home in the Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard area around 9 p.m.

“As officers arrived, the home invasion was still in progress, with multiple suspects inside the residence and several others waiting in two idling vehicles, later determined to be stolen,” police said in a release on Saturday.

According to police the suspects in the vehicles attempted to flee the scene but were involved in crashes with responding police vehicles. They then attempted to flee on foot and one person was taken into custody.

“As officers were attempting to arrest the other fleeing suspects, the first suspect fled while handcuffed and has not been located,” police said.

Investigators say four suspects from the two stolen vehicles were arrested along with three other suspects inside the home.

The suspect who escaped in handcuffs is described as male and was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Investigators are also reminding anyone who assists the suspect could also face charges.

Police say one person was located inside the home suffering from serious injuries. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Tyler Small, 18, of no fixed address, Nyreek Wilson, 18, of Toronto, four 17-year-olds from Toronto, and a 13-year-old from Toronto are facing a combined 42 charges which include robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon and disguise with intent.

Police say Small and one of the 17-year-olds was out on bail at the time of the home invasion while another 17-year-old was found to be contravention of his Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence. The 13-year-old was out on two release orders at the time of the arrest.

“This is another example of offenders being out on bail while committing serious criminal offences in our communities. Out of the seven offenders arrested, four were out on bail for prior offences and have now been charged for breaching their conditions,” said Police Chief Jim MacSween. “The safety of our communities and the well-being of our officers requires a bail system that addresses repeat violent offenders effectively while upholding public trust.”

