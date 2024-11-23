Man sent to hospital after East York shooting

Toronto police say a man has been injured following a shooting in East York early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 1:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a man in the area who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they located evidence of gunfire at the scene. They encourage anyone with information to contact police.