Man sent to hospital after East York shooting

Flashing lights on a police car are shown on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 23, 2024 9:00 am.

Toronto police say a man has been injured following a shooting in East York early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East just after 1:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a man in the area who had been shot. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they located evidence of gunfire at the scene. They encourage anyone with information to contact police.

