Police release images of alleged arson suspect

Toronto police have released images of a person who is wanted in connection with an arson investigation.

The incident happened near Finch Avenue East and McCowan Road in Scarborough on Sunday, September 29.

Investigators say the suspect approached a white Tesla Model Y in a plaza parking lot and allegedly placed an “incendiary device” inside the car through an open window.

The suspect then returned to their vehicle – a red Volkswagen SUV – which was parked on a nearby street and proceeded to flee the area.

The accused is described as six-foot with a heavy build. They were last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

No other details have been released.