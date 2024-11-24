Man shot in Toronto’s Fashion District early Sunday morning

Toronto police say a man was shot early Sunday morning in the city’s Fashion District.

Officers were called to the area of King Street West and Brant Street at approximately 4:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he remains in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information to come forward and contact police.

No other details have been released.