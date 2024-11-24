Montreal police chief expects additional arrests following anti-NATO protest

Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher makes a speech after being sworn in during a ceremony in Montreal, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 24, 2024 12:12 pm.

Last Updated November 24, 2024 1:11 pm.

MONTREAL — Montreal’s police chief says he expects more arrests stemming from a Friday anti-NATO protest that turned violent, with smashed windows and burned cars in downtown Montreal.

Chief Fady Dagher told reporters on Saturday that more arrests would be coming thanks to additional evidence gathered during the protests and says police are aware of who was behind the vandalism as well as assaults on police officers.

Police said that during the march, smoke bombs were deployed, metal barriers were thrown into the street and windows smashed of nearby businesses and the convention centre where NATO delegates are meeting until Monday.

Dagher estimates about 800 people took part in protests from several groups, but about 20 to 40 people were allegedly responsible for the trouble.

Montreal police arrested three people following Friday’s demonstration — a 22-year-old woman for obstructing police work and assaulting a police officer and two men, 22 and 28, for obstructing police work. All are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

The protest was condemned by politicians of all stripes Saturday as acts of antisemitism, which one organizer rejected, saying the protests were against the actions of the state of Israel and not Jewish people.

Dagher said he would spend the rest of the weekend with his officers on the ground to lend support and a spokesperson confirmed the police chief was on hand this morning as officers kept close tabs on Montreal’s Palais des congrès convention centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 dead, 5 injured after two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after two-car collision in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say one person is dead, and five others were injured in a two-vehicle collision early Sunday morning. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Gorewood Drive and Finch...

2h ago

'It's an optimistic space:' Inside Toronto's new drug withdrawal centre
'It's an optimistic space:' Inside Toronto's new drug withdrawal centre

TORONTO — Joshua Orson sits on the edge of a bed in a bright, clean room, thinking about his journey from addict to health-care worker. The room is part of a new, 36-bed detox space in downtown Toronto...

7h ago

7 teens, including 13-year-old, charged in violent home invasion in Vaughan
7 teens, including 13-year-old, charged in violent home invasion in Vaughan

Seven teens, including a 13-year-old, are facing more than 40 charges in connection with a violent home invasion in Vaughan on Friday night. Police in York Region say officers were called to a home...

22h ago

Israel cracks down on Palestinian citizens who speak out against the war in Gaza
Israel cracks down on Palestinian citizens who speak out against the war in Gaza

UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (AP) — Israel’s yearlong crackdown against Palestinian citizens who speak out against the war in Gaza is prompting many to self-censor out of fear of being jailed and further marginalized...

7h ago

