Police search for driver who struck a pedestrian and fled the scene
Posted November 24, 2024 8:40 am.
Last Updated November 24, 2024 10:07 am.
Toronto police say a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in North York on Sunday morning.
Officers were called to a gas station near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue just before 7:30 a.m.
One man was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.
No other details have been released.