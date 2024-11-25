CN Rail mechanics, clerks approve strike mandate

MONTREAL — Mechanics and clerks at Canadian National Railway Co. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of a strike mandate that could see workers walk off the job as early as New Year’s Day.

Unifor says 97 per cent and 96 per cent of the two groups, respectively, cast their ballots in favour, paving the way for potential job action on Jan. 1.

One group comprises 2,100 mechanics, technicians, crane operators, machinists and electricians, and the other includes 1,500 administrators and customer support staff.

They are calling for improved job security, compensation and working conditions at CN.

Unifor says negotiations are resuming in Montreal on Monday and will continue through Dec. 8.

In August, CN and rival Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. saw operations shut down for several days amid a work stoppage by 9,300 engineers, mechanics and yard workers that snarled supply chains and ended with federal intervention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

