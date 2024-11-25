Country-wide warrant issued for man known to frequent Ottawa

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad is hoping the public can help it locate a federal offender wanted Canada-wide.

Tyler Doskotch is serving a two-year sentence for:

Robbery

Assault with intent to commit robbery

Break, enter & commit

Fail to comply with probation order

Utter threats to kill animals

Fail to attend court

The 23-year-old is described as a white male, 6’1” and about 160 pounds. He has “Success” tattooed on his left jawline and “MTO” under the right eye.

He is known to frequent the nation’s capital, Kingston, Toronto, Timmins and Iroquois Falls.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900.