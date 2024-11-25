Court hearing legal arguments in sex assault case of five hockey players

Ottawa Senators' Alex Formenton during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Friday, April 29, 2022; New Jersey Devils defenceman Cal Foote before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J., Friday, Oct. 27, 2023; New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod during an NHL hockey game in Philadelphia, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023; Calgary Flames centre Dillon Dube during an NHL hockey game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 and Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart during an NHL hockey game in Uniondale, N.Y., Saturday, April 3, 2021. A London, Ont., judge is set to hear legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Matt Slocum, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2024 4:04 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 5:11 am.

LONDON, Ont. — A London, Ont., judge is set to hear legal arguments today in the sexual assault case of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team.

Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault earlier this year in an incident that allegedly took place in the city in June 2018.

McLeod also faces an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence.”

Lawyers for the players have said their clients plan to defend themselves against the allegations, and all five are expected to plead not guilty.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 22 of next year.

Several weeks have been set aside for legal arguments before then, but the issues discussed in those hearings cannot be reported at this time due to a publication ban meant to protect the accused’s right to a fair trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

The annual Santa Claus parade takes over Toronto but future events in doubt
The annual Santa Claus parade takes over Toronto but future events in doubt

The holiday spirit officially arrived in Toronto Sunday with the 120th Santa Claus parade taking over the downtown core as thousands turned out to see the iconic floats, marching bands and of course Santa...

12h ago

Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre
Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift fans set a new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre during the final weekend of her six-night Eras Tour in Toronto. Rogers Communications says fans attending the Nov. 21 show used...

52m ago

Canada Post strike enters new week as talks continue with special mediator
Canada Post strike enters new week as talks continue with special mediator

The Canada Post strike is now on its 11th day. Talks continued over the weekend between the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers and their employer, with the help of a special mediator....

52m ago

1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

One man is dead and five others injured in what police say was a "violent" crash involving two vehicles early Sunday morning. Peel police say a van was travelling westbound on Steeles Avenue and was...

12h ago

