Drake announces Australian tour to begin same date as Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl show

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Paul R. Giunta

By Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 12:56 pm.

TORONTO — Drake is taking his musical stylings Down Under with a short Australian tour set to kick off on the same date as rival Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance.

The Toronto rapper announced the Anita Max Wynn Tour during a livestream Sunday night with Félix Lengyel, a Quebecois streamer known as xQc who used to play the video game Overwatch professionally.

Drake’s tour is named for his gaming alter ego.

He says the tour will begin on Feb. 9, the same date Lamar is due to take the stage at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, a connection Drake didn’t make in the video.

Drake says the tour will include stops in Melbourne, Sydney and the Gold Coast and will continue “until, like, March something.”

Representatives for Drake did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the tour or when tickets would go on sale.

The tour follows a public diss battle between Drake and Lamar, which saw them exchange musical barbs in songs including “Taylor Made Freestyle” by Drake, and Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

Lamar’s track is nominated for five Grammys, including record of the year and song of the year.

Drake was not nominated for any Grammys this year, but his representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether he submitted any work for consideration. In previous years he has opted not to.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press

