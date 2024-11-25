Hundreds of homeowners in England and Wales battle floodwaters after weekend storm

Rob, surname not given, walks through flood water as an apparent mud slide has forced people from their homes as Storm Bert continues to cause disruption, in Cwmtillery, Wales, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (George Thompson/PA via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2024 6:21 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 6:32 am.

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of homeowners in England and Wales were battling floodwaters Monday morning after the second major storm of the winter brought widespread disruption to the U.K.

Several rail operators cancelled services as more than 180 flood warnings remained in place after Storm Bert lashed the country with heavy rains and wind gusts up to 80 mph over the weekend. As much as 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) of rain fell in some areas, causing some rivers to overflow their banks and turning roads into waterways.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was issued early Monday for areas near the River Nene in Northampton as water levels continued to rise.

Among the hardest hit areas were parts of Wales, where residents of Pontypridd tried to protect their homes by using buckets to bail water over a flood wall and back into the River Taff. Two severe flood warnings issued for the River Monnow in southeast Wales have been lowered to warnings.

Because of climate change and warmer oceans, storms can pick up more energy, increasing wind speeds, while a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture.

The Associated Press


