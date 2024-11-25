Long-awaited carbon rebate for businesses being sent earlier than promised

Canadian bills are counted in Toronto, Feb. 2, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 2:22 pm.

OTTAWA — About 600,000 small businesses will start receiving their long-awaited federal carbon rebates today.

The federal government has promised to return about $2.5 billion collected from small and medium-sized businesses in carbon pricing since 2019.

Initial plans were to return the money annually through various programs to encourage energy-efficiency investments but those mostly failed to materialized.

Small businesses had complained repeatedly they were paying a significant portion of carbon pricing collected by Ottawa but were getting nothing back because 90 per cent of the revenues collected were returned in rebates to households.

Individual businesses will start receiving their rebate today with the amount depending on which province they operate in and how many workers they employ.

The funds were to go out next month but Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez says the payments are being sent now instead.

Valdez said, as examples, a small business with 10 employees in Winnipeg will receive $4,810; a business in Mississauga with 50 employees would receive $20,050 and a medium-sized business in Calgary with 200 employees would receive $118,200.

The rebates affect smaller companies with smaller amounts of emissions that don’t trigger the big industrial carbon pricing system. They pay the same carbon price as individuals on things like natural gas for heat and gasoline for fleet vehicles.

Big industrial companies with high amounts of greenhouse gas emissions instead pay the carbon price on a portion of their actual emissions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

30m ago

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario has passed a divisive piece of legislation that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove bike lanes on three main Toronto roads. The fast-tracked bill requires...

10m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

30m ago

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario has passed a divisive piece of legislation that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove bike lanes on three main Toronto roads. The fast-tracked bill requires...

10m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?

With the Canada Post strike entering its second week, many are wondering what this could mean for holiday deliveries and kids' letters to Santa. Here's the latest.

5h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

21h ago

2:33
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto

Thousands of people lined the street to see the iconic floats, marching bands and Santa Claus himself. But while the festive spirit shines bright, the parade has faced some challenges with funding. Catalina Gillies reports.

21h ago

2:19
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

Peel police say they are looking into several factors that may have caused the deadly crash, including speed and possibly street racing. Rhianne Campbell reports.

21h ago

1:48
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way

No snow but possibly some rain as Santa Claus comes to town on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and the chance of showers with single-digit highs expected.

More Videos