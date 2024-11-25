Montreal dockworkers, employers to enter mediation after six-day work stoppage

The Port of Montreal remains closed in Montreal, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 25, 2024 10:51 am.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 12:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Dockworkers and employers at the Port of Montreal say they are set to begin mediation after a six-day work stoppage earlier this month.

The union representing 1,200 longshore workers says the two sides have agreed to enter into the process for 90 days. Management says that will be followed by binding arbitration.

The development marks a renewed attempt at negotiation — with outside help — after the Canada Industrial Relations Board ordered the restart of port operations and the launch of arbitration to reach a new contract.

The order was issued after federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon stepped in to send workers back on the job, a move the union has said it planned to challenge.

Management has said it would take several weeks to fully restore shipment volumes after the lockout, which ended on Nov. 16.

The work stoppage marked the latest in a string of labour standoffs in Canada that snarled transport operations over the past 18 months, including at the country’s two biggest railways, B.C. ports and the St. Lawrence Seaway.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 25, 2024.

The Canadian Press

