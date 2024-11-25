4 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, police say

Toronto police say four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough Monday night.

Officers were called to the crash at Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road just after 10:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved had been reported stolen, according to police.

All four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Four people have also been taken into custody.

Brimley Road is closed in both directions at Eglinton.