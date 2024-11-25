4 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, police say

Four people have been injured and four have been arrested after a collision involving a stolen vehicle.
Four people have been injured and four have been arrested after a collision involving a stolen vehicle. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 25, 2024 11:27 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2024 12:03 am.

Toronto police say four people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough Monday night.

Officers were called to the crash at Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road just after 10:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved had been reported stolen, according to police.

All four people were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Four people have also been taken into custody.

Brimley Road is closed in both directions at Eglinton.

