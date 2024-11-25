Special counsel moves to dismiss election interference case against President-elect Donald Trump

FILE - Special counsel Jack Smith speaks to the media about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Aug. 1, 2023, at an office of the Department of Justice in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

By Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2024 1:28 pm.

Last Updated November 25, 2024 2:36 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith asked a federal judge on Monday to dismiss the case accusing President-elect Donald Trump of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, citing longstanding Justice Department policy shielding presidents from prosecution while in office.

The move announced in court papers marks the end of the Justice Department’s landmark effort to hold Trump accountable for what prosecutors called a criminal conspiracy to cling to power in the run-up to his supporters’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In court papers. prosecutors said the Justice Department’s position “is that the Constitution requires that this case be dismissed before the defendant is inaugurated.”

The decision was expected after Smith’s team began assessing how to wind down both the 2020 election interference case and the separate classified documents case in the wake of Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. The Justice Department believes Trump can no longer be tried in accordance with longstanding policy that says sitting presidents cannot be prosecuted.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

29m ago

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario has passed a divisive piece of legislation that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove bike lanes on three main Toronto roads. The fast-tracked bill requires...

10m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Top Stories

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

29m ago

Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes
Ontario passes divisive bill to remove, block certain bike lanes

Ontario has passed a divisive piece of legislation that will prevent municipalities from adding certain new bike lanes and remove bike lanes on three main Toronto roads. The fast-tracked bill requires...

10m ago

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

1h ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?

With the Canada Post strike entering its second week, many are wondering what this could mean for holiday deliveries and kids' letters to Santa. Here's the latest.

5h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

21h ago

2:33
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto

Thousands of people lined the street to see the iconic floats, marching bands and Santa Claus himself. But while the festive spirit shines bright, the parade has faced some challenges with funding. Catalina Gillies reports.

21h ago

2:19
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

Peel police say they are looking into several factors that may have caused the deadly crash, including speed and possibly street racing. Rhianne Campbell reports.

21h ago

1:48
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way

No snow but possibly some rain as Santa Claus comes to town on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and the chance of showers with single-digit highs expected.

More Videos