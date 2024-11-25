Toronto traffic forces Utah Hockey Club players to walk to Leafs game

Utah HC
Utah Hockey Club centre Logan Cooley (92) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with teammates during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Sunday, November 24, 2024. (Frank Gunn/CP).

By Sportsnet

Posted November 25, 2024 5:55 am.

It didn’t take long for the Utah Hockey Club to get a taste of Toronto living in its first-ever trip to The Six.

As Utah made its way downtown for Sunday night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, its bus got stuck in traffic, forcing the players to get out and walk through the heart of the city to make it to Scotiabank Arena somewhat on time.

In a video posted to Utah’s TikTok account, defenceman Maveric Lamoureux narrated the team’s journey.

“Walking pre-game to get to the rink because there’s way too much traffic,” he said. “The bus is not moving at all, so it’s pretty much the whole team walking the street…

“So I think that’s a first for everyone. (Have) never seen that before.”

Utah also shared photos of fans stopping players for pictures and the team walking past Union Station.

The newest NHL franchise lost 3-2 to the Maple Leafs on Sunday night. Toronto won its fourth-straight game and improved to 7-1 without captain Auston Matthews, who continues to recover from an upper-body injury.

Top Stories

The annual Santa Claus parade takes over Toronto but future events in doubt
The annual Santa Claus parade takes over Toronto but future events in doubt

The holiday spirit officially arrived in Toronto Sunday with the 120th Santa Claus parade taking over the downtown core as thousands turned out to see the iconic floats, marching bands and of course Santa...

12h ago

Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre
Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift fans set a new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre during the final weekend of her six-night Eras Tour in Toronto. Rogers Communications says fans attending the Nov. 21 show used...

51m ago

Canada Post strike enters new week as talks continue with special mediator
Canada Post strike enters new week as talks continue with special mediator

The Canada Post strike is now on its 11th day. Talks continued over the weekend between the union representing more than 55,000 postal workers and their employer, with the help of a special mediator....

51m ago

1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

One man is dead and five others injured in what police say was a "violent" crash involving two vehicles early Sunday morning. Peel police say a van was travelling westbound on Steeles Avenue and was...

12h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

12h ago

2:33
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto

Thousands of people lined the street to see the iconic floats, marching bands and Santa Claus himself. But while the festive spirit shines bright, the parade has faced some challenges with funding. Catalina Gillies reports.

12h ago

2:19
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

Peel police say they are looking into several factors that may have caused the deadly crash, including speed and possibly street racing. Rhianne Campbell reports.

12h ago

1:48
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way

No snow but possibly some rain as Santa Claus comes to town on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and the chance of showers with single-digit highs expected.

2:29
Final night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto
Final night of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto

The excitement of six sold-out concerts at the Rogers Centre isn't confined to the Swifties who filled the city with glitter, sparkles, and friendships bracelets, Catalina Gillies reports.
