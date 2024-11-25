Walmart becomes latest – and biggest – company to roll back its DEI policies

FILE - A Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass., Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

By Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press

Posted November 25, 2024 11:02 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2024 5:27 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion policies, joining a growing list of major corporations that have done the same after coming under attack by conservative activists.

The changes, confirmed by Walmart on Monday, are sweeping and include everything from not renewing a five-year commitment for an equity racial center set up in 2020 after the police killing of George Floyd, to pulling out of a prominent gay rights index. And when it comes to race or gender, Walmart won’t be giving priority treatment to suppliers.

Walmart’s moves underscore the increasing pressure faced by corporate America as it continues to navigate the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2023 ending affirmative action in college admissions. Emboldened by that decision, conservative groups have filed lawsuits making similar arguments about corporations, targeting workplace initiatives such as diversity programs and hiring practices that prioritize historically marginalized groups.

Separately, conservative political commentator and activist Robby Starbuck has been going after corporate DEI policies, calling out individual companies on the social media platform X. Several of those companies have subsequently announced that they are pulling back their initiatives, including Ford, Harley-Davidson, Lowe’s and Tractor Supply.

But Walmart, which employs 1.6 million workers in the U.S., is the largest one to do so.

“This is the biggest win yet for our movement to end wokeness in corporate America,” Starbuck wrote on X, adding that he had been in conversation with Walmart.

Walmart confirmed to The Associated Press that it will better monitor its third-party marketplace items to make sure they don’t feature sexual and transgender products aimed at minors. That would include chest binders intended for youth who are going through a gender change, the company said.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer will also be reviewing grants to Pride events to make sure it is not financially supporting sexualized content that may be unsuitable for kids. For example, the company wants to makes sure a family pavilion is not next to a drag show at a Pride event, the company said.

Additionally, Walmart will no longer consider race and gender as a litmus test to improve diversity when it offers supplier contracts. The company said it didn’t have quotas and will not do so going forward. It won’t be gathering demographic data when determining financing eligibility for those grants.

Walmart also said it wouldn’t renew a racial equity center that was established through a five-year, $100 million philanthropic commitment from the company with a mandate to, according to its website, “address the root causes of gaps in outcomes experienced by Black and African American people in education, health, finance and criminal justice systems.”

And it would stop participating in the Human Rights Campaign’s annual benchmark index that measures workplace inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees.

“We’ve been on a journey and know we aren’t perfect, but every decision comes from a place of wanting to foster a sense of belonging, to open doors to opportunities for all our associates, customers and suppliers and to be a Walmart for everyone,” the company said in a statement.

The changes come soon after an election win by former President Donald Trump, who has criticized DEI initiatives and surrounded himself with conservatives who hold similar views, including his former adviser Stephen Miller, who leads a group called America First Legal that has challenged corporate DEI policies. Trump named Miller to be the deputy chief of policy in his new administration.

A Walmart spokesperson said some of its policy changes have been in progress for a while. For example, it has been moving away from using the word DEI in job titles and communications and started to use the word “belonging.” It also started making changes to its supplier program in the aftermath of the Supreme Court affirmative action ruling.

Some have been urging companies to stick with their DEI policies. Last month, a group of Democrats in Congress appealed to the leaders of the Fortune 1000, saying that DEI efforts give everyone a fair chance at achieving the American dream.

Anne D’innocenzio, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified
5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified

Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough, and several arrests were made, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS officers were called to the two-vehicle crash...

updated

18m ago

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

16h ago

Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved
Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25-per-cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico, sending an immediate threat to its closest neighbours...

2h ago

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing. Bernardo, who was denied parole twice in the past, is serving an indeterminate life sentence...

2h ago

Top Stories

5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified
5 injured in crash involving stolen vehicle in Scarborough, SIU notified

Five people were injured in a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Scarborough, and several arrests were made, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) said. TPS officers were called to the two-vehicle crash...

updated

18m ago

Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter
Mother seeking answers after Etobicoke hospital loses body of stillborn daughter

A Toronto mother is looking for answers and an apology after the hospital where she gave birth to a stillborn baby lost the infant's body. In fall 2021, Rachel Osbourne-Hutchinson was thrilled to be...

16h ago

Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved
Trump pledges 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian products until border issues solved

Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order imposing a 25-per-cent tariff on all products coming into the United States from Canada and Mexico, sending an immediate threat to its closest neighbours...

2h ago

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada
Notorious killer Paul Bernardo set to appear before Parole Board of Canada

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo is scheduled to appear before the Parole Board of Canada today for a hearing. Bernardo, who was denied parole twice in the past, is serving an indeterminate life sentence...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Rainy days ahead as temperatures fall
Rainy days ahead as temperatures fall

Temperatures will be dropping through the week accompanied by showers. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

2:32
Canada Post strike enters second week
Canada Post strike enters second week

Canada Post workers rally for a fair deal, as a nationwide strike enters its second week. Afua Baah looks at how the labour dispute could impact a crucial shopping season on the way.

13h ago

4:36
Mother wants answers after Toronto hospital loses her baby’s body
Mother wants answers after Toronto hospital loses her baby’s body

The baby was stillborn at Etobicoke General Hospital, her mother wanted to hold a funeral but the body went missing for almost two years. Now the mother wants an apology and a DNA test to prove they are giving her the right body back.

14h ago

3:56
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby

A mother is accusing an Etobicoke hospital of losing the remains of her stillborn baby. Cynthia Mulligan has more.

17h ago

3:10
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved

Several veterans reached out to Speakers Corner after hitting road blocks with their health insurance coverage given through Veterans Affairs Canada. Pat Taney reports.

13h ago

More Videos