Allowing a period of price declines would be ‘painful’ for Canadians: BoC official

OTTAWA — Bank of Canada deputy governor Rhys Mendes says allowing for a period of price declines may sound tempting, but it would ultimately be more painful for Canadians.

Mendes made the comments in a speech Tuesday in Charlottetown on the importance of keeping inflation at the two per cent target.

His speech comes as the Bank of Canada declares victory on high inflation, but Canadians remain dissatisfied with higher prices across the economy.

“Even though it may seem counterintuitive – it would be painful for many Canadians if we were to try to bring about a period of price declines,” Mendes said in prepared remarks.

The deputy governor said the central bank would have to exert more pain on the economy with high interest rates to bring down prices, an outcome that would likely leave most people feeling worse off.

He said bringing a period of lower prices would also affect people’s expectations of inflation, which would make it harder for the central bank to stimulate spending in the case of an economic downturn.

Mendes said getting back to the two per cent target would also be more challenging because consumers expecting lower falling prices would continue to put off purchases, triggering lowering prices from businesses, which would further incentivize delaying purchases.

“Escaping a deflationary cycle of this nature can be extremely difficult,” he said. “Keeping inflation at the two per cent target mitigates these risks.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press