Boissonnault’s former company suspended from federal procurement

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages Randy Boissonnault takes questions from reporters before a meeting of the Liberal caucus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted November 26, 2024 2:01 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2024 2:12 pm.

The federal government is barring a company previously co-owned by a Liberal MP and former minister from bidding on contracts with the federal government.

Global Health Imports, which was co-owned by former employment minister Randy Boissonnault, is suspended for at least 90 days as the government makes a decision about their status under its policies.

The company has one active contract with the federal government through Elections Canada, but Elections Canada says no deliverables have been received, and no payments have been made.

Boissonnault’s former company has been at the centre of criticism for weeks, with reports it applied for federal contracts while falsely claiming to be Indigenous-owned.

Boissonnault has insisted he has not participated in the company since he was re-elected in 2021 but resigned as employment minister last week and said he would focus on clearing his name

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the successful Elections Canada bid did not include an Indigenous set-aside requirement.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars
Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars

The mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered by Paul Bernardo made emotional pleas at a Parole Board of Canada hearing Tuesday to keep the notorious killer and rapist behind bars as...

updated

1h ago

Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action
Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the prime minister to take a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on tariffs seriously, but he says he is also planning action of his own. Trump is...

2h ago

Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K
Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K

A woman from Burlington is facing charges for allegedly selling several people fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her six-show stop in Toronto, with police claiming the scam cost victims just...

1h ago

Teen suspect arrested in Pickering axe attack
Teen suspect arrested in Pickering axe attack

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after police allege he attacked another youth with an axe during a brawl in Pickering last weekend. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Liverpool Road...

1h ago

Top Stories

Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars
Victims' families urge parole board to keep 'sadistic' killer Paul Bernardo behind bars

The mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered by Paul Bernardo made emotional pleas at a Parole Board of Canada hearing Tuesday to keep the notorious killer and rapist behind bars as...

updated

1h ago

Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action
Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the prime minister to take a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on tariffs seriously, but he says he is also planning action of his own. Trump is...

2h ago

Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K
Woman charged in Toronto Taylor Swift ticket scam that cost victims close to $70K

A woman from Burlington is facing charges for allegedly selling several people fraudulent Taylor Swift concert tickets for her six-show stop in Toronto, with police claiming the scam cost victims just...

1h ago

Teen suspect arrested in Pickering axe attack
Teen suspect arrested in Pickering axe attack

A 15-year-old boy has been charged after police allege he attacked another youth with an axe during a brawl in Pickering last weekend. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the Liverpool Road...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car

Toronto police confirmed on Tuesday morning that five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that involved an alleged stolen vehicle in Scarborough. Four were arrested, including youths.

6h ago

2:32
Canada Post strike enters second week
Canada Post strike enters second week

Canada Post workers rally for a fair deal, as a nationwide strike enters its second week. Afua Baah looks at how the labour dispute could impact a crucial shopping season on the way.

19h ago

4:36
Mother wants answers after Toronto hospital loses her baby’s body
Mother wants answers after Toronto hospital loses her baby’s body

The baby was stillborn at Etobicoke General Hospital, her mother wanted to hold a funeral but the body went missing for almost two years. Now the mother wants an apology and a DNA test to prove they are giving her the right body back.

20h ago

3:56
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby
Etobicoke hospital accused of losing remains of stillborn baby

A mother is accusing an Etobicoke hospital of losing the remains of her stillborn baby. Cynthia Mulligan has more.

23h ago

3:10
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved
Canadian veterans struggle to get certain health benefits approved

Several veterans reached out to Speakers Corner after hitting road blocks with their health insurance coverage given through Veterans Affairs Canada. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

More Videos