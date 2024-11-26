Boissonnault’s former company suspended from federal procurement

The federal government is barring a company previously co-owned by a Liberal MP and former minister from bidding on contracts with the federal government.

Global Health Imports, which was co-owned by former employment minister Randy Boissonnault, is suspended for at least 90 days as the government makes a decision about their status under its policies.

The company has one active contract with the federal government through Elections Canada, but Elections Canada says no deliverables have been received, and no payments have been made.

Boissonnault’s former company has been at the centre of criticism for weeks, with reports it applied for federal contracts while falsely claiming to be Indigenous-owned.

Boissonnault has insisted he has not participated in the company since he was re-elected in 2021 but resigned as employment minister last week and said he would focus on clearing his name

Public Services and Procurement Canada says the successful Elections Canada bid did not include an Indigenous set-aside requirement.