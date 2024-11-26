Man in hospital following Etobicoke shooting

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted November 26, 2024 9:00 am.

A man is in hospital after he was shot in Etobicoke early Tuesday morning.

Toronto police were called to the area of Dixon Road and Martin Grove Road around 6:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics transported him to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police haven’t released any suspect information at this time.

The eastbound lanes of Dixon are closed both ways at Martin Grove for the investigation.

