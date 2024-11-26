Luxury market not following same real estate trends as the rest of Toronto: realtors

A report from RE/MAX shows most home prices in Toronto will remain flat for the next year, while the city's luxury market is different. An increase in sales of homes above $20 million is good news for the sellers of a mansion on the Bridle Path.

By Alan Carter

Posted November 26, 2024 11:26 pm.

Last Updated November 26, 2024 11:42 pm.

A new report by RE/MAX says Toronto real estate prices will remain stable into the spring, but in the luxury market, things move at their own pace.

For example, right now, you can own a home in the Bridle Path neighbourhood for a mere $29 million or if you don’t have that, $60,000 a month.

CityNews received a tour of one of Toronto’s most unique and exclusive property featuring a pool, a tennis court and 17,000 square feet.

It last sold in 2021 for $13 million and the current owners estimate they spend $8 million on renovations.

“It caters to a very niche clientele,” Paige Torkan, a realtor alongside her husband Peter. They also both appeared on the show Luxe Listings Canada. I

For those not in this niche who wonder what more regular home prices will do with easing interest rates, Re/Max’s Canada report predicts some neighbourhoods will do well and will balance out areas with challenges like the condo market.

Due to low supply and lack of affordable housing, Toronto is only expected to see a slight price increase of 0.1 per cent.

In the luxury market, things will move differently. Numbers from earlier this year show sales of homes and condos over $4 million are up just four per cent.

“It’s got it’s own sort of niche sort of trend that it follows. They look for specific needs and wants,” said Peter Torkan.

There has been an uptick in the number of homes sold for more than $20 million dollars in Toronto in the past year, and the Torkans don’t think the $29 million home will remain on the market for long despite the hefty price tag.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada. Earlier, the mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered...

7h ago

OPP search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401
OPP search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Police were first called to the area...

1h ago

Toronto Pearson International Airport adding staff, new equipment to deal with snow and ice
Toronto Pearson International Airport adding staff, new equipment to deal with snow and ice

Hundreds of Toronto Pearson airport crews will be using more than 161 specialized snow and ice removal vehicles this coming season.

3h ago

Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action
Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the prime minister to take a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on tariffs seriously, but he says he is also planning action of his own. Trump is...

13h ago

Top Stories

Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars
Paul Bernardo denied parole after victims' families urged board to keep 'sadistic' killer behind bars

Notorious killer Paul Bernardo has been denied parole for a third time following a hearing before the Parole Board of Canada. Earlier, the mothers of two teenage girls who were tortured and murdered...

7h ago

OPP search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401
OPP search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ who shot at several vehicles on Hwy. 401

Provincial police are searching for a suspect "considered armed and dangerous" after he allegedly shot at several vehicles on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday. Police were first called to the area...

1h ago

Toronto Pearson International Airport adding staff, new equipment to deal with snow and ice
Toronto Pearson International Airport adding staff, new equipment to deal with snow and ice

Hundreds of Toronto Pearson airport crews will be using more than 161 specialized snow and ice removal vehicles this coming season.

3h ago

Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action
Ford says Ontario will push back on Trump tariff threat, urges Trudeau to take action

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on the prime minister to take a threat from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on tariffs seriously, but he says he is also planning action of his own. Trump is...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

0:18
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401

A dashcam captured a man walking on Highway 401 amid reports someone had been shooting at vehicles on the highway.

5h ago

2:49
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time
Notorious murderer Paul Bernardo is denied bail for a third time

One of Canada's notorious killers spent the day fighting for his freedom and was once again denied. Shauna Hunt with the details of Paul Bernardo's parole hearing and the emotional pleas from his victims' families to keep him behind bars.

6h ago

3:01
"Step up for Canadian workers" in the wake of Trump's new tariff proposal
"Step up for Canadian workers" in the wake of Trump's new tariff proposal

Canada's largest union is not mincing words after President-elect Donald Trump proposed 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. Caryn Ceolin has more on reaction here at home.

11h ago

3:00
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car
5 injured, arrests made in Scarborough crash involving alleged stolen car

Toronto police confirmed on Tuesday morning that five people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that involved an alleged stolen vehicle in Scarborough. Four were arrested, including youths.

16h ago

2:32
Canada Post strike enters second week
Canada Post strike enters second week

Canada Post workers rally for a fair deal, as a nationwide strike enters its second week. Afua Baah looks at how the labour dispute could impact a crucial shopping season on the way.
More Videos