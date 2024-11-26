Sheridan College suspends 40 programs, restructures administration ahead of international student cap

Sheridan College has announced it will be reducing its administration, suspending 40 programs and conducting a review of another 27 amid what it calls chronic underfunding and changing government policies.

“These changes are required for Sheridan to remain a financially sustainable and vibrant community in response to chronic underfunding, changing government policies, and social, technological, and economic disruption,” read a statement from President and Vice Chancellor, Janet Morrison.

The federal government announced earlier this year that it will be issuing approximately 300,000 fewer international student permits over the next three years.

Morrison’s statement said enrolment projections show the school will have about 30 per cent fewer students in the coming years, leading to a loss of approximately $112 million in revenue in the next fiscal year.

She said they started by reducing administrative roles and trying to find efficiencies, but now program suspensions are unavoidable.

As a result, they will be contracting by about 25 to 30 per cent. “Sheridan will look different, but our commitment to learning, discovery and engagement remains the same.”

The programs affected have not yet been announced by the college. Sheridan currently has 40,000 students enrolled across three campuses in Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville.

The international student cap is expected to primarily affect Ontario as it had seen a larger share of growth in foreign students.

Ottawa has also announced it would be limiting international college students’ work permits after graduation to areas that have labour-market shortages in Canada.

Several other colleges and universities have announced job cuts amid growing deficits including St. Lawrence College in Kingston and Mohawk College in Hamilton.

Seneca Polytechnic, meanwhile, will be temporarily shuttering one of its campuses north of Toronto by the end of the fall semester.

The Ministry of Colleges and Universities, in response to Sheridan’s decision, said funding for post-secondary institutions is higher than it’s ever been, adding they invested $1.3 billion earlier this year to stabilize the sector.

“Staffing decisions and human resource matters lie solely with the institutions. We’ll continue to support the post-secondary sector for their long-term success and sustainability to ensure students can get good-paying, in-demand jobs once they graduate. However, we will not put additional costs on the backs of students and families by raising tuition.”

Colleges Ontario said at the time the measures by the federal government were introduced that they will have “potentially long-lasting negative repercussions” for many of the 24 public colleges, possibly forcing some to close their doors.

With files from The Canadian Press