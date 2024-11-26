Trudeau calls meeting with premiers to take ‘Team Canada’ approach to Trump tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll call a meeting with premiers to take a ‘Team Canada’ response to Donald Trump’s threat of imposing hefty tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Speaking on his way in to a cabinet meeting this morning, Trudeau said he had a good call with the U.S. president-elect Monday night, noting the effective connections between the two countries.

Trudeau also spoke with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who chairs the premiers’ association known as the Council of the Federation, as well as other premiers last night.

Ford had written to Trudeau requesting an urgent meeting to discuss a united approach to everything from trade and border security to energy, defence and cross-border supply chains.

Trudeau says it’s time to put partisanship aside and take a Team Canada approach.

He says the meeting with premiers will take place this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published November 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press