B.C. Premier Eby says U.S. tariffs would be ‘devastating’ for forest industry

Premier David Eby meets with his cabinet for breakfast during a photo opportunity at legislature in Victoria, Nov. 27. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2024 5:04 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 6:56 pm.

A 25-per-cent U.S. tariff on Canadian goods would be “devastating” for the province’s lumber and forestry industries, British Columbia Premier David Eby said Wednesday ahead of a meeting with fellow premiers and the prime minister.

Eby was scheduled to participate in the virtual meeting to discuss U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose the tariffs unless Canada and Mexico stop illegal border crossings and prevent illicit drugs from entering the United States.

Eby said the lumber and forestry sectors are already strained by a recent increase in duties amid the ongoing U.S.-Canada dispute over softwood lumber.

The tariffs are “unjustified,” and they would hurt Americans as much as they would Canadians, Eby said after the first meeting of his new cabinet in Victoria.

“It’s going to result in more-expensive wood for building homes and building things in the United States. (It) doesn’t make any sense,” he said.

B.C. is a source of natural gas, wood products, minerals and other products that U.S. businesses depend on, Eby said, and the tariff would hinder jobs and opportunities in the province while making “life more expensive for Americans.”

The premier said he believes B.C. has a strong case to make for the tariff being “badly placed” if Trump’s priority is to reduce costs for Americans. The tariffs would be paid by U.S. importers of Canadian products, potentially driving down demand.

Eby and officials in Ottawa have called for a united front dealing with Trump’s tariff plan, which the president-elect announced on social media on Monday.

Eby said B.C. officials had repeatedly raised concerns with Ottawa over organized crime and illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, in relation to border security.

“It’s a priority for us. It has been for a while, we’ve written to Ottawa about it.”

But Eby said it “doesn’t justify the tariffs.”

The premier said Trump’s tariff plan “doesn’t make economic sense,” and it’s not necessary to address the serious issues at the border.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Quebec Premier François Legault have both said Trump’s concerns about the border are legitimate and need to be addressed.

Legault said Wednesday that Ottawa shouldn’t try to deny that there’s a problem and instead present a plan to reassure Trump that Canada’s border is secure.

Eby said he believes the premiers are “unified” when it comes to the tariff threat.

“There are 13 of us plus the prime minister. It’s a big group of people with different political perspectives, but on this issue of ensuring that we’re protecting the people in our country from these unjustified tariffs, I believe we’re completely in line on that question.”

Eby said he planned to meet with business and labour groups in B.C. following the call to discuss the strategy to protect B.C. jobs and families.

The premier also said B.C. has to “redouble” its efforts to diversity its trading partners and recalled a trade mission to the Asia Pacific region in 2023.

“In Korea, in Japan, Singapore, these are really important relationships for British Columbia, and they will provide some buffer for us in moments like this.”

Eby said B.C. is not in the same position as Quebec or Ontario in terms of the potential impact of the tariff, but the province is still exposed.

“These unjustified tariffs do threaten the prosperity and security of many families in our province. So I’m going to make sure that we’re advocating strongly at the team Canada level to respond to this, (as a) unified front across Canada.”

Eby also told reporters the first day of the next legislative session will be Feb. 18 when the Throne Speech is delivered.

The NDP government would deliver a budget that reflects B.C. residents’ priorities around affordability, health care, economic growth and public safety, he said.

Eby’s office said budget day would be March 4.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders
Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders

If you still have TTC tokens or paper tickets and day passes waiting to be used, they will soon be worthless as the transit commission will stop accepting them after December 31. The phase-out of tokens...

2h ago

Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday
Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday

The Ford government is matching the two-month sales tax break offered by the federal Liberals. "The provincial government will match the federal government's two-month GST holiday by removing PST from...

2h ago

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

8h ago

Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill
Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill

The federal government has introduced a stand-alone bill to implement the proposed GST holiday, hours after the NDP threatened to not pass the legislation if it was linked to a $250 rebate for working...

47m ago

Top Stories

Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders
Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders

If you still have TTC tokens or paper tickets and day passes waiting to be used, they will soon be worthless as the transit commission will stop accepting them after December 31. The phase-out of tokens...

2h ago

Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday
Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday

The Ford government is matching the two-month sales tax break offered by the federal Liberals. "The provincial government will match the federal government's two-month GST holiday by removing PST from...

2h ago

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

8h ago

Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill
Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill

The federal government has introduced a stand-alone bill to implement the proposed GST holiday, hours after the NDP threatened to not pass the legislation if it was linked to a $250 rebate for working...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues.

4h ago

0:18
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401

A dashcam captured a man walking on Highway 401 amid reports someone had been shooting at vehicles on the highway.

23h ago

3:41
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment

CityNews visited Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday as its operator, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, showcased plans to add extra staff and newer equipment in preparation for snow and ice this coming season.
2:35
Rent a mansion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood for a mere $60K a month
Rent a mansion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood for a mere $60K a month

A report from RE/MAX shows most home prices in Toronto will remain flat for the next year, while the city's luxury market is different. An increase in sales of homes above $20 million is good news for the sellers of a mansion on the Bridle Path.

20h ago

2:20
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season

As parts of Canada and the United States deal with the first round of snow and ice ahead of the upcoming winter season, Toronto Pearson International Airport officials say they've added staff and new equipment to be ready. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos