Canadian soldier dies of medical complications while serving in Belgium

A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. A Canadian soldier deployed to Europe has died of medical complications. The Canadian Armed Forces says Lt.-Col. Kent Miller was serving in Casteau, Belgium, when he died Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2024 11:02 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 11:29 pm.

A Canadian soldier deployed to Europe has died of medical complications.

The Canadian Armed Forces says Lt.-Col. Kent Miller was serving in Casteau, Belgium, when he died Monday.

It says he was serving under Operation Unifier, an Armed Forces program that trains Ukrainian military and security personnel in battlefield tactics and advanced military skills.

The military says Miller was an engineering officer with 24 years of experience in the Armed Forces.

It added that he was most recently the commanding officer of 41 Combat Engineer Regiment in Alberta and had been deployed to Belgium in a planning and co-ordination capacity.

Lt.-Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command, said in a statement that Miller was a father and husband and his loss would be felt by many.

