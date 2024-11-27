Male shot during armed carjacking in Riverside, 1 arrested

Police are investigating a armed carjacking that sent one male to hospital in Riverside.
Police are investigating a armed carjacking that sent one male to hospital in Riverside. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 27, 2024 8:32 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 9:40 pm.

One male has been rushed to hospital and another is in custody after an armed carjacking in Riverside.

Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets around 7:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

A male was shot and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s car.

The male was transported to hospital by emergency run with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The car was later located abandoned and after a brief foot pursuit, a male was taken into custody. A firearm was also allegedly recovered.

Dundas is blocked from River Street to Broadview Avenue for the police investigation. Commissioners Street is also closed from Carlaw to Logan avenues.

