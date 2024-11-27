Man charged with allegedly threatening, harassing two people

A 36-year-old Scarborough man is facing charges after allegedly making threatening and harassing statements to at least two people.

Toronto police say on November 26, a man allegedly sent threatening emails to two people.

He’s also accused of posting a disturbing and threatening post on social media to one of the victims.

Investigators say the man then showed up at the victim’s workplace in the Queen Street West and John Street area where he was located and arrested.

Darnell Chambers of Scarborough has been charged with two counts of uttering threats/deaths/or bodily harm and one count of harassment by watching and besetting.

Police believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.