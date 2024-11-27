N.S. Tories win second majority; NDP replaces Liberals as official Opposition

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said he needed a strong, fresh mandate to negotiate with the federal government on issues such as carbon pricing.

And in Tuesday’s election, voters gave the Progressive Conservative leader what he wanted.

With most polls reporting, the Tories were elected or leading in 42 of the province’s 55 ridings, the NDP had nine, the Liberals had three and there was one Independent.

The result in Liberal Leader Zach Churchill’s riding was too close to call, flipping back and forth between him and Tory candidate Nick Hilton.

Meanwhile, the Liberal vote collapsed, with the party losing official Opposition status to the New Democrats.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender told supporters in Halifax that her party’s message on housing and affordability resonated with voters.

Houston says his new mandate will put him in a strong position to represent the province as it tries to negotiate a new deal with the federal government on the price of carbon.

He says Nova Scotia also needs to stand tall against Ottawa’s refusal to pay the entire cost of shoring up the Chignecto Isthmus, the strip of land between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia that is increasingly at risk of severe flooding.

