Ontario to set $500K minimum fine for repeat, serious health and safety violations

Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023.
Ontario's Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development David Piccini attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2024 5:27 pm.

Ontario is planning to create a mandatory minimum fine of $500,000 for employers repeatedly convicted of fatal and other serious health and safety violations, one piece of a wide-ranging labour bill introduced Wednesday.

Labour Minister David Piccini’s bill would expand cancer coverage for firefighters, introduce a job-protected leave for people who become parents through adoption or surrogacy, and broaden a requirement for properly fitting personal protective equipment for women in the construction sector to include all sectors.

The legislation also includes what Piccini called the toughest mandatory minimum fines in Canada for health and safety violations.

“We shouldn’t have to have one, let alone two or in the case that (steelworkers) brought to me, three fatalities in a 21-month span,” he said.

“I’m telling you, a fatality cannot be the cost of doing business.”

Employers who are convicted of more than one violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act that resulted in the serious injury or death of a worker within a two-year period would have to pay at least $500,000.

As well, the legislation would require drivers to move over for construction vehicles with amber lights flashing at the roadside, similar to the rules for emergency vehicles.

Julie Henry, a patrol supervisor at Fowler Construction, was setting up lane closures with police last year on Highway 400 when she was hit from behind by a passenger vehicle.

The mother of two was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Speaking alongside Piccini at a press conference Wednesday, she said the lasting psychological and emotional impacts of that day weigh heavily on her, her family and her co-workers.

“These measures are vital to ensuring that no family or workplace has to endure the kind of hardship and uncertainty that mine has faced,” she said. 

“I hope this legislation makes the beginning of a broader effort to prioritize the safety of vulnerable workers on our highways.”

The bill also aims to crack down on immigration fraud, by allowing the province to create standards that immigration representatives must meet when helping people or employers with an Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program application, and instituting penalties for people who violate those standards.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders
Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders

If you still have TTC tokens or paper tickets and day passes waiting to be used, they will soon be worthless as the transit commission will stop accepting them after December 31. The phase-out of tokens...

2h ago

Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday
Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday

The Ford government is matching the two-month sales tax break offered by the federal Liberals. "The provincial government will match the federal government's two-month GST holiday by removing PST from...

2h ago

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

8h ago

Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill
Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill

The federal government has introduced a stand-alone bill to implement the proposed GST holiday, hours after the NDP threatened to not pass the legislation if it was linked to a $250 rebate for working...

47m ago

Top Stories

Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders
Deadline for use of transit tokens unfair and unequitable: TTC Riders

If you still have TTC tokens or paper tickets and day passes waiting to be used, they will soon be worthless as the transit commission will stop accepting them after December 31. The phase-out of tokens...

2h ago

Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday
Ontario to match federal government's two-month sales tax holiday

The Ford government is matching the two-month sales tax break offered by the federal Liberals. "The provincial government will match the federal government's two-month GST holiday by removing PST from...

2h ago

Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother
Police release identity of Toronto baby who was allegedly killed by mother

Toronto Police have revealed the identity of a four-month-old baby who was allegedly killed by his own mother. In an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased baby as Azuri Bacchas. The grim...

8h ago

Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill
Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill

The federal government has introduced a stand-alone bill to implement the proposed GST holiday, hours after the NDP threatened to not pass the legislation if it was linked to a $250 rebate for working...

47m ago

Most Watched Today

1:36
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues.

4h ago

0:18
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401
Dashcam footage captures man walking on Highway 401

A dashcam captured a man walking on Highway 401 amid reports someone had been shooting at vehicles on the highway.

23h ago

3:41
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment
Extended: Behind-the-scenes look at Toronto Pearson airport's winter operations plan, equipment

CityNews visited Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday as its operator, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority, showcased plans to add extra staff and newer equipment in preparation for snow and ice this coming season.
2:35
Rent a mansion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood for a mere $60K a month
Rent a mansion in Toronto's Bridle Path neighbourhood for a mere $60K a month

A report from RE/MAX shows most home prices in Toronto will remain flat for the next year, while the city's luxury market is different. An increase in sales of homes above $20 million is good news for the sellers of a mansion on the Bridle Path.

20h ago

2:20
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season
Toronto Pearson airport prepares for upcoming winter season

As parts of Canada and the United States deal with the first round of snow and ice ahead of the upcoming winter season, Toronto Pearson International Airport officials say they've added staff and new equipment to be ready. Nick Westoll reports.
More Videos